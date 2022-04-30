Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 08:16 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 01:37 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:54 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:51 PM HST. Sunrise 5:56 AM HST. Sunset 6:50 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small northwest swell arriving Saturday will likely cause a modest increase in surf along north and west facing shores of the smaller islands this weekend. A new moderate, long-period northwest swell arriving Sunday night into Monday is expected to gradually build, and may cause surf to approach the High Surf Advisory criteria along some north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from late Tuesday into Wednesday. A series of long-period south swells will bring surf well above the summertime average along south facing shores starting Monday and continuing for most of next week. Expect the choppy surf along east facing shores to increase to above average heights from Sunday through early next week due to the strengthening trade winds.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.