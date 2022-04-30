Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 30, 2022

April 30, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

                            around 10 mph after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 08:16 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 01:37 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:54 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 02:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:50 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small northwest swell arriving Saturday will likely cause a modest increase in surf along north and west facing shores of the smaller islands this weekend. A new moderate, long-period northwest swell arriving Sunday night into Monday is expected to gradually build, and may cause surf to approach the High Surf Advisory criteria along some north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from late Tuesday into Wednesday. A series of long-period south swells will bring surf well above the summertime average along south facing shores starting Monday and continuing for most of next week. Expect the choppy surf along east facing shores to increase to above average heights from Sunday through early next week due to the strengthening trade winds. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Attempt To Ban Drone Fishing Questioned By Some Maui Neighbor Isle Fishers  2Maui Cookie Lab Plans First Brick And Mortar Shop In Kahului  3Maui Residents Join Statewide Sign Waving In Support Of Minimum Wage Increase  4Princess Cruise Ship That Docked In Kahului Had 143 Covid 19 Cases When It Returned  5State Announces Transition From Emergency Response To Public Health Management  6Mayor Signs Public Private Partnership With Waikapu Properties For 213 Workforce Units