Maui Surf Forecast for April 30, 2022
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:56 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:50 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small northwest swell arriving Saturday will likely cause a modest increase in surf along north and west facing shores of the smaller islands this weekend. A new moderate, long-period northwest swell arriving Sunday night into Monday is expected to gradually build, and may cause surf to approach the High Surf Advisory criteria along some north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from late Tuesday into Wednesday. A series of long-period south swells will bring surf well above the summertime average along south facing shores starting Monday and continuing for most of next week. Expect the choppy surf along east facing shores to increase to above average heights from Sunday through early next week due to the strengthening trade winds.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com