Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 02, 2022

May 2, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
3-5
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
3-5
4-6
4-6
5-7 




South Facing
4-7
6-8
6-8
7-10 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 08:39 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 03:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 10:21 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:31 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:03 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 04:32 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new northwest swell will steadily fill in throughout the day today. The swell will then get a reinforcement Tuesday into Wednesday with surf heights possibly reaching low end advisory levels. This swell will then lower gradually through the remainder of the week. A new long period south swell will gradually fill in today and will be followed by an even larger south swell Tuesday into Wednesday. This swell may be large enough for surf heights to reach low end advisory levels during its peak Wednesday and Thursday. This swell will then lower gradually through the remainder of the week. Trade winds over and upwind of the state will continue to produce short period choppy surf along east facing shores this week. Surf heights along east facing shores are expected to remain below advisory levels. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




