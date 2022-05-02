Thomas Lockhart (61) of California

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Thomas Lockhart, 61, of California.

Lockhart was reported missing by his family on the afternoon of Monday, May 2, 2022, after he failed to return from a jog.

Lockhart was last seen at a Kipahulu Valley farm, where he is staying, on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Lockhart was reportedly going jogging in the Pipiwai Trails area located within Haleakala National Park.

Lockhart is described as Caucasian, 6-feet-1, weighs about 165 pounds, and has grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, an unknown-colored shirt, and running shoes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Search and rescue efforts by National Park Rangers, Engine 7, Air-1, and Police were suspended at approximately 6:15 p.m. this evening and will resume again tomorrow, May 3, 2022, at 6 a.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

If you know the whereabouts of Lockhart, please contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it’s an emergency, dial 9-1-1, and refer to MPD report #22-014058.