Maui News

Missing: Visitor fails to return from jog in Kipahulu, Maui

May 2, 2022, 10:51 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Thomas Lockhart (61) of California

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Thomas Lockhart, 61, of California.

Lockhart was reported missing by his family on the afternoon of Monday, May 2, 2022, after he failed to return from a jog.

Lockhart was last seen at a Kipahulu Valley farm, where he is staying, on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Lockhart was reportedly going jogging in the Pipiwai Trails area located within Haleakala National Park.

Lockhart is described as Caucasian, 6-feet-1, weighs about 165 pounds, and has grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, an unknown-colored shirt, and running shoes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Search and rescue efforts by National Park Rangers, Engine 7, Air-1, and Police were suspended at approximately 6:15 p.m. this evening and will resume again tomorrow, May 3, 2022, at 6 a.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

If you know the whereabouts of Lockhart, please contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it’s an emergency, dial 9-1-1, and refer to MPD report #22-014058.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Baker Wins Big On Food Network Canadas Great Chocolate Showdown 2Landslides Road Damage Leaves Portions Of Piʻilani Hwy In East Maui Impassable 3Road Closure Hana Area Of Piʻilani Highway Due To Flooding Landslide 4Us Mainland Visitors To Hawaiʻi Last Month Broke Pre Pandemic Mark Maui Spending Up 5Moon Jelly Found Off Maui Is Big But Common And Non Threatening 6Maui Obituaries Week Ending May 1 2022