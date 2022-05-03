To celebrate Bike Month, the public is invited to a community clean up day, clearing weeds and debris from the shared multi use path along Maui Veterans Highway this Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Those interested may bring their own gloves, hat, water, and any gardening tools that may help clear the shared use path such as shovels, brooms or grabbers. Disposable gloves and trash bags will be provided by the organizers.

Meet up is at 9 a.m. in front of Petco at the Puʻunēnē Shopping Center on Hoʻokele Street in Kahului. Teams will be assigned and deployed at various points along the path.

This event is hosted by RideSmart Maui Electric Bikes, Maui Bicycling League, Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Healthy Eating + Active Living Coalition. Refreshments will be provided by Maui Bicycling League at the end of the event.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is required at mauibike.org/cleanup. For questions, email [email protected]