The US Postal Service hosts a job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 12 at the Makawao Post Office on Maui.

The USPS is seeking 30 new hires, with pay starting at $23.82 per hour.

Positions on Maui range from Rural Carrier Associate to Assistant Rural Carriers. The positions will be located at the Haʻikū, Kīhei, Kula, Lahaina, Makawao, Pāʻia and Wailuku Post Offices.

Rural Carrier Associates case, deliver, and collect mail along prescribed routes. Assistant Rural Carriers deliver packages on Sundays and observed holidays. They may also case, deliver, and collect mail and packages on Saturdays.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone seeking a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with good pay,” said USPS Workforce Planning Specialist Naupaka Hanchett. “As outlined in our USPS Delivering for America plan, we’re modernizing and continually adapting to the changing needs of our customers. In order to do that, we need motivated, dedicated people to join us to deliver for our local communities and our nation.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Those unable to attend the job fairs can apply online at www.usps.com/careers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.