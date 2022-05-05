Maui News

Wailuku man succumbs to injuries from motorcycle crash in Waikapū last week

May 5, 2022
A 48-year-old Wailuku man has succumbed to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash last week on the Honoapiʻilani Highway in Waikapū, according to police. Police have since identified the man as Jean Paul Muraco, and extended condolences to the man’s family and friends upon his passing on Tuesday night, May 3, 2022.

The crash was reported at around 5:31 a.m. on April 24, 2022, on the highway, about 0.9 miles south of Olo Place.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling northbound on Honoapiʻilani Highway at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred. 

According to department reports, a Toyota Tundra pickup truck was traveling south on Honoapiʻilani Highway and conducted a left turn to enter a private farm.  Upon conducting the left turn, the Toyota pickup truck collided with the motorcycle. 

A third vehicle, a Toyota Highlander traveling south on Honoapiʻilani Highway behind the Toyota pickup truck, drove through the debris field of the crash before it was stabilized.   

The operator of the Toyota pickup truck, a 37-year-old Wailuku man, and the operator of the Toyota Highlander, a 30-year-old Wailuku woman, both reported minor injuries but declined medical treatment.   The drivers of both the pickup truck and Highlander were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to police.

