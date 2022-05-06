To help the state reach its energy goals, The Hawai‘i State Energy Office is hosting a series of statewide community workshops in May to share information and gather input to empower community voices.

The first two “Energize Kākou” community workshops will be held in Lahaina on Monday, May 9 and Kīhei on Tuesday, May 10 from 6 to 8 p.m.

“The Hawai‘i State Energy Office is committed to ensuring community voices are communicated to policy makers and project developers to help guide decision-making,” said Kirsten Baumgart Turner HSEO Deputy Chief Energy Officer. “Hawai‘i is making tremendous progress in reaching the state’s clean energy goals, and it is important for all residents to participate in the transformation that is underway.”

HSEO has been connecting with community and industry stakeholders to gather input and involve communities in strategic partnerships, stakeholder engagements and collaborations to more effectively, efficiently, and equitably advance Hawai‘i’s 100% clean energy goal.

These two-hour workshops will allow for learning and sharing to help shape a vision for the state’s clean energy future. Food will be provided.

To RSVP, or to get more information, visit www.energy.hawaii.gov/community-workshops.

May 9 – Lahaina Civic Center, 1840 Honoapiilani Highway, Lahaina, HI 96761

May 10 – Kīhei Community Center, 303 East Līpoa St., Kīhei, HI 96753

HSEO is an attached agency of the state’s Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The HSEO’s mission is to promote energy efficiency, renewable energy, and clean transportation to help achieve a resilient, clean energy, decarbonized economy. Toward this end, the HSEO is developing policies and programs to achieve energy and climate change goals while identifying strategies that create jobs, lower costs, and improve quality of life in Hawaiʻi.