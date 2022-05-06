The Made in Maui County Festival is back in person this year, on Nov. 4 and 5 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. File photo: Maui Chamber of Commerce

The Maui Chamber of Commerce is accepting product vendor and food truck vendor applications for the 2022 Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival.

The 9th annual event will be Nov. 4 and 5 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

The festival showcases local businesses that produce “Made in Maui County” products. It also provides opportunities for participating vendors to meet with prospective retailers and wholesalers and to connect with new customers.

“After a difficult year in 2021 with the virtual event platform crashing and having to reschedule the event twice, we are excited to get back to a full in-person event at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center,” Maui Chamber President Pamela Tumpap said. “We can’t wait to see the new companies who have emerged from the pandemic and welcome back returning vendors throughout Maui County.”

The applications and information packets are available online at MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com. Vendors need to include pictures of products, packaging, videos and details of the manufacturing process. The event is a juried show and vendors are encouraged to be thorough and include details to ensure they meet the vendor qualifications. The deadline to apply is July 15 at 4:30 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The event is supported by the County of Maui and Office of Economic Development with Hawaiian Airlines as the title sponsor.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For further event information, email [email protected] or call 808-244-0081.