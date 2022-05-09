The US Coast Guard and partner agencies continue their search for man reported missing on Sunday near the Makapu’u Lighthouse on Oʻahu.

The Coast Guard, Honolulu Police Department, Ocean Safety, and Honolulu Fire Department are searching for 23-year-old Chase Ingalls, who is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, with brown hair.

A concerned family member reported Ingalls missing on Sunday, telling police that he had failed to pick them up at the airport. Ingalls’ car and backpack were reported found in the vicinity of Makapu’u Point.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.