Maui News
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Coast Guard, partners continue search for missing man at Makapuʻu Point
A
A
A
The US Coast Guard and partner agencies continue their search for man reported missing on Sunday near the Makapu’u Lighthouse on Oʻahu.
The Coast Guard, Honolulu Police Department, Ocean Safety, and Honolulu Fire Department are searching for 23-year-old Chase Ingalls, who is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, with brown hair.
A concerned family member reported Ingalls missing on Sunday, telling police that he had failed to pick them up at the airport. Ingalls’ car and backpack were reported found in the vicinity of Makapu’u Point.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Lanaʻi Tops State For Daily New Covid 19 Cases County Vows To Provide Tests 2Letters Speed Bumps Roundabout Tsa Jones Act Beach Parking Fees Feral Fowl More 3Kaʻeo Residential Project At Makena Set To Start 4Maui Obituaries Week Ending May 8 2022 5Hokuleʻa And Hikianalia Arrive In Tahiti 62022 Wally Yonamine Foundation Hhsaa Baseball Championships