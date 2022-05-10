Maui Memorial Medical Center. (2022) PC: Wendy Osher

Maui Memorial Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes MMMC’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

“The MMMC team takes the care and safety of our patients very seriously and we are constantly striving to deliver the highest quality of care,” said Michael Rembis, CEO of Maui Health.

The Leapfrog Group is a national organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers.

“I am so proud of the incredible work put in by so many people at Maui Memorial that allowed us to reach this goal. Achieving a Leapfrog Grade of A is a testament to the hard work of our nurses, physicians, and administrators who collaborated towards a common goal – to achieve and sustain the highest levels of safety and quality in the care we provide our community,” said Dr. Michael Shea, Maui Health’s Chief Medical Director.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.