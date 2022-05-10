Maui News

Maui Memorial Medical Center earns national recognition with an ‘A’ in hospital safety

May 10, 2022, 9:23 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Memorial Medical Center. (2022) PC: Wendy Osher

Maui Memorial Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes MMMC’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

“The MMMC team takes the care and safety of our patients very seriously and we are constantly striving to deliver the highest quality of care,” said Michael Rembis, CEO of Maui Health.

The Leapfrog Group is a national organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers.

“I am so proud of the incredible work put in by so many people at Maui Memorial that allowed us to reach this goal. Achieving a Leapfrog Grade of A is a testament to the hard work of our nurses, physicians, and administrators who collaborated towards a common goal – to achieve and sustain the highest levels of safety and quality in the care we provide our community,” said Dr. Michael Shea, Maui Health’s Chief Medical Director.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Kaʻeo Residential Project At Makena Set To Start 2Lanaʻi Tops State For Daily New Covid 19 Cases County Vows To Provide Tests 3Maui Obituaries Week Ending May 8 2022 4Letters Speed Bumps Roundabout Tsa Jones Act Beach Parking Fees Feral Fowl More 5Doh Acute Pediatric Hepatitis In Child On Maui 6New Plan Seeks To Replace Proposed Six Story Wailuku Hotel With Workforce Housing