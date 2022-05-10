Maui News

Molokaʻi Drug Free Movement event draws 200 in attendance

May 10, 2022, 1:27 PM HST
Photo L: Keiki attempt to connect the dots while wearing goggles simulating blood alcohol levels of 0.17 to 0.2 at the Maui Economic Opportunity table at the Moloka‘i Drug Free Movement on Saturday, May 7, at Kūlana ʻŌiwi. Photo R: Mela Candelario, MEO Youth Services Kāohi program coordinator, staffs the MEO table at the Moloka‘I Drug Free Movement event.

An estimated 200 people attended a Moloka‘i Drug Free Movement event sponsored by the Molokaʻi Island Foundation, held on Saturday, May 7, at Kūlana ʻŌiwi in Kaunakakai.

The event featured free food, entertainment by Augie T, Kekoa Carvalho, Jeremiah Kaholoaa and Terann Pavao, prize drawings and information booths. 

At the Maui Economic Opportunity booth, youths tried to connect the dots with inebriation simulation goggles, picked up swag and learned about services offered by the nonprofit. As part of the activity, goggles simulated the effects of 0.17 to 0.2 blood alcohol levels, which is higher than the 0.08 legal limit in Hawaiʻi.

MEO’s new Kāohi program, funded by the Nuestro Futuro Foundation, offers prevention services for under-age drinking, tobacco and vaping as well as suicide and bullying for youths ages 11 to 18. Information on MEO transportation services and business development and financial literacy classes also were shared. 

The MEO Moloka‘i team also shared stickers for the crisis text line and under-age drinking prevention campaign.

For more information, contact MEO’s Moloka‘i branch at 808-553-3216.

