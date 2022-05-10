Maui News

Sen. Fevella asks Gov. Ige to veto bail reform bill

May 10, 2022, 2:11 PM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

In a letter addressed to Governor David Ige, Senator Kurt Fevella (District 19 – ‘Ewa Beach, Ocean Pointe, ‘Ewa by Gentry, Iroquois Point, a portion of ‘Ewa Villages) requested that the governor veto House Bill 1567, HD1, SD1, CD1 relating to criminal pretrial reform.

Sen. Fevella said that if Gov. Ige signs the bill into law, the use of monetary bail would be eliminated. Also, defendants could be ordered by the courts to be released on their own recognizance for traffic offenses, violations, nonviolent petty misdemeanor offenses, nonviolent misdemeanor offenses, or nonviolent class C felony offenses.

Sen. Fevella said he voted against the bail reform bill at Final Reading because he shares concerns of constituents regarding the potential for the automatic release of a defendant for ‘nonviolent,’ but dangerous class C felony offenses. The list includes:

  • Second degree burglary
  • Aggravated harassment by stalking
  • Third and fourth degree arson
  • First and second degree violation of privacy
  • First and second degree promoting gambling
  • Promoting pornography
  • Habitual solicitation of prostitution
  • First and second degree negligent injury
  • Second degree unlawful imprisonment
  • Unauthorized possession of confidential personal information
  • Identity theft

In the letter to the governor, the senator expressed that he understands the bail reform bill attempts to reduce unnecessary pretrial incarceration. However, he countered that the offenses listed above are serious enough to veto the bill. He said the measure, “establishes a blanket policy for releasing suspects without posting bail.”

During a press briefing last week, Gov. Ige said during the pandemic jails were overcrowded. “We were working with the judiciary and had come to an agreement and a process to evaluate pre-trial detainees who were in the jails and release those we felt that would not pose a danger to the community.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“As you are aware, there was significant bail reform made in the 2019 session. I just want to make certain that we are balancing the safety of the community against fair treatment,” said Gov. Ige. He noted that in the instance of COVID, when many were released, “there were several that reoffended.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Gov. Ige said he will be doing a legal review of the measure. “It really is about trying to balance the safety of our community against equitable treatment for those who are pre-trail detainees. I did see a concern, especially during the pandemic, when we went through all of the pre-trail detainees and had to release some.”

“Certainly I think the number who ended up re-offending, really would call into question whether blanket kinds of policies like no-bail, really would be able to protect the community in the best way,” said Gov. Ige.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Kaʻeo Residential Project At Makena Set To Start 2Lanaʻi Tops State For Daily New Covid 19 Cases County Vows To Provide Tests 3New Plan Seeks To Replace Proposed Six Story Wailuku Hotel With Workforce Housing 4States 192m Housing Civic Center Project In Kahului Advances 5Maui Obituaries Week Ending May 8 2022 6Doh Acute Pediatric Hepatitis In Child On Maui