Patrick Twohy was hired to manage Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union’s four new branches in Safeway stores on Maui and O’ahu. Photo Courtesy: Hawai’i State FCU

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union has hired Patrick Twohy as in-store banking program and senior regional manager. He will oversee the credit union’s four new branches located in Safeway store locations on Maui and Oʻahu.

Hawaii State FCU recently opened its first two in-store branch locations at Safeway Kapahulu and Safeway Hawaiʻi Kai, both in Honolulu. The credit union will open its second Maui branch at Safeway Kīhei later this month, with the opening of its Safeway Kailua branch slated for later this year.

All Hawaii State FCU Safeway branch locations will feature a full range of products and financial services, including mortgage loans and investment services.

Twohy will oversee the daily operations and hiring for the credit union’s four new branches.

With more than a decade of banking experience, Twohy most recently was the vice president and retail lending operations manager at First Hawaiian Bank. He also held several positions throughout his six years at Bank of Hawaiʻi, including vice president and Ala Moana Banking Center manager. Twohy received his bachelor of business administration in finance from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

“At Hawaii State FCU, we believe in the power of face-to-face connections,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi State FCU. “Patrick will surely be an asset as we continue our expansion into Safeway stores across Oahu and on Maui.”

For a list of Hawaii State FCU branch locations or for more information, visit HawaiiStateFCU.com.