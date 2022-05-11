LIST: Finalists announced for 45th Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards
Three-time Grammy award winning artist Kalani Peʻa of Maui, has garnered multiple nominations in the 45th annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards.
Peʻa’s nominations include artist and producer in the Album of the Year category and nominations for three different songs in the Hawaiian Music Video category for ʻAʻahu Poliʻahu, Kaniakapupu, and Kau Ka Pe’a. He’s also nominated for Song of the Year for Kau Ka Pe’a and Male Vocalist of the Year and Contemporary Acoustic Album of the Year.
Just last month, Peʻa earned his third GRAMMY for his junior album, “Kau Ka Peʻa,” which was considered in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category.
In a Facebook post, Peʻa said, “I’m speechless and extremely grateful.” He extended congratulations to all the nominees and dedicated the honor to Maui’s Uncle Aiau Koa who would have celebrated his birthday yesterday. He composed a few mele on this album with Peʻa including Kaniakapūpū and ʻAʻahu Poli’ahu.
On this year’s final ballot are the top five artists, singles or albums in an estimated 30 different categories selected by members of the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts.
The full list of this year’s 2022 Nā Hōkū Hanohano finalists is posted below.
45TH ANNUAL
NĀ HŌKŪ HANOHANO AWARDS
General Categories
Album of the Year (Producer’s & Artist’s Award)
- Jake & Friends by Jake Shimabukuro (Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings) Jake Shimabukuro, Producer
- Kau Ka Pe’a by Kalani Pe’a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment) Kalani Pe‘a, Dave Tucciarone & Allan B. Cool, Producers
- Keaiwaokulamanu by The Tuahine Troupe (Ka Waihona A Ke Aloha) Dr. R. Keawe Lopes Jr. & Zachary Lum, Producers
- Native Lands by Kulaiwi (Kulaiwi Music) Kawika Kahiapo, Shawn Pimental & Lehua Kalima, Producers
- Rain On Sunday by Paula Fuga (Brushfire Records) Paula Fuga, Mike Love, Brad Watanabe & Michael Grande, Producers
EP (Extended Play”) of the Year
- Christmas In Hawai’i by Kimie Miner (Haku Records)
- E Olu’olu ‘Oe by Hawaiian Time (Hawaiian Time)
- Hawaiian Country Living by Robert Teixeira (Mana Music & Media)
- Kikaha by Hoaka (Mea Nui Records)
- Songs of 60’s & 70’s Waikiki by Lee Gonsalves (Tin Idol Productions)
Hawaiian EP (“Extended Play”) of the Year
- Huaka’i Ho’omana’o by Lee Gonsalves (Tin Idol Productions)
- ‘Awaloha by Kapiliela Kala (Kapiliela Kala)
- Nearer My God To Thee by Ben Kama (Ke Akua Mele Productions)
Single of the Year
- Be Like You by Kala‘e Camarillo (Kala’e Camarillo)
- Dear Lana‘i by Ei Nei (Ei Nei LLC)
- It‘s Time To Build A Bridge by John Cruz (Lilikoi Records LLC)
- Kupa‘a by Kamaka Camarillo (No Label)
- Perfect To Me by Josh Tatofi (Jream Entertainment)
Hawaiian Single of the Year
- A Moloka‘i Medley by Institute Of Hawaiian Music Moloka‘i (Institute Of Hawaiian Music)
- Ha‘aheo Moloka‘i I Na Pua Kukui by Keola Donaghy (Nani Kama’ole Music)
- Ho‘oheno A‘o Pi‘ilani by Institute Of Hawaiian Music Maui (Institute Of Hawaiian Music)
- Sweet Dreams Ku‘u Momi by Kamalei Kawa‘a (Sugah P Records)
- Wena by Josh Tatofi (Jream Entertainment)
Christmas Single of the Year
- A Hawaiian Christmas by Stacie Ku’ulei (Tin Idol Productions)
- All I Want For Christmas Is You by Storm (Tin Idol Productions)
- Cold Winter Night by Grunky Old Men (Reviction Records)
- Here In Hawai’i We Love Christmas Too by Tarvin Makia (‘Ono Lono Music)
- Mele Kalikimaka by Lady Patrice (Lady Patrice)
Music Video of the Year
- Coming Home by The Green (The Green Band LLC) Joe Termini – Video Director / The Green – Music Producer
- Home Is Where The Heart Is by Napua Greig (Pihana Productions) Glenn Kawiki Alonzo – Video Director / Napua Greig – Music Producer
- It‘s Time To Build A Bridge by John Cruz (Lilikoi Records LLC) Julia Levanne & Ryan Antalan – Video Directors / John Cruz – Music Producer
- Perfect To Me by Josh Tatofi (Jream Entertainment) Josh Tatofi – Video Director / Josh Tatofi – Music Producer
- Young Man by The Green (The Green Band LLC) Gerard Elmore – Video Director / Imua Garza – Music Producer
Hawaiian Music Video of the Year
- ‘A‘ahu Poli‘ahu by Kalani Pe‘a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment) Allan B. Cool & Antonio Agosto – Video Directors / Kalani Pe‘a, Dave Tucciarone & Allan B. Cool – Music Producers
- Kaniakapupu by Kalani Pe‘a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment) Allan Cool & Antonio Agosto – Video Directors / Kalani Pe‘a, Dave Tucciarone & Allan B. Cool – Music Producers
- Kau Ka Pe’a by Kalani Pe’a – Pandanus Club, Kimie Miner & Kalenaku Delima (Pe’a Records & Entertainment) Allan B. Cool – Video Director / Kalani Pe‘a, Dave Tucciarone & Allan B. Cool – Music Producers
- Sweet Dreams Ku‘u Momi by Kamalei Kawa‘a (Sugah P Records) Cierra Kawa‘a – Video Director / Kamalei Kawa‘a – Music Producer
- Wena by Josh Tatofi (Jream Entertainment) Antonio Agosto – Video Director / Josh Tatofi – Music Producer
Instrumental Composition of the Year (Composer’s Award)
- E Ala ‘Oe by Ka’imi Hanano’eau (Loihi Inc) Ka’imi Hanano’eau , Composer
- Halema’uma’u by Jeff Peterson (Jeff Peterson Productions) Jeff Peterson , Composer
- Pu Hala by Kenneth Makuakane (KM Music) Kenneth Makuakane , Composer
- Sonny Days Agead by Jake Shimabukuro (Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings) Jake Shimabukuro , Composer
- The One ft. Pat Eskildsen by Jaz Kaiwiko’o (The Lahui Project) Jaz Kaiwiko’o Yglesias & Pat Eskildsen , Composers
Song of the Year (Composer’s Award)
- Be Like You by Kala‘e Camarillo (Kala’e Camarillo) Kala‘e Camarillo, Composer Christmas In Hawai’i by Kimie Miner (Haku Records) Kimie Miner, Composer If Ever by Paula Fuga (Brushfire Records) Paula Fuga & Jack Johnson, Composers
- Kau Ka Pe’a by Kalani Pe’a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment) Kalani Pe‘a, Larry Kauanoe Kimura & Wailau Ryder, Composers
- Wena by Josh Tatofi (Jream Entertainment) Josh Tatofi & Kamaka Kukona, Composers
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Christy Leina‘ala Lassiter for Kou Lima Nani E (Christy Leina’ala Lassiter)
- Napua Greig for Home (Pihana Productions)
- Paula Fuga for Rain On Sunday (Brushfire Records)
- Stacie Ku’ulei for E ‘Apo Mai Kaua (Tin Idol Productions)
- Trishnalei for ikeepontroddin (No Label)
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Damon Williams for Down To The Last 9 (Phat Bula Records)
- Kalani Pe‘a for Kau Ka Pe’a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment)
- Kenneth Makuakane for Kau I Ka Hano (KM Music)
- Mike Tulba for Here I Am (Mike Tulba)
- Sean Cleland for Chroma (vol. 2) (Sean Cleland Music)
Group of the Year
- Everyday Local for Everyday Local (Hulu Kupuna Productions)
- Kulaiwi for Native Lands (Kulaiwi Music)
- The Green for Brand New Eyes (The Green Band)
- The Tuahine Troupe for Keaiwaokulamanu (Ka Waihona A Ke Aloha)
- Walea for Lei Papahi (Walea Music LLC)
Most Promising Artist(s) of the Year
- Crossing Rain for Dreams (Tirzah Entertainment)
- Kapiliela Kala for ‘Awaloha (Kapiliela Kala)
- Kimberly Hope for Kimberly Hope (Kimberly Hope)
- The Tuahine Troupe for Keaiwaokulamanu (Ka Waihona A Ke Aloha)
- Walea for Lei Papahi (Walea Music LLC)
Genre Categories
Alternative Album of the Year
- Chroma (vol. 2) by Sean Cleland (Sean Cleland Music) E Ala ‘Oe by Ka’imi Hanano’eau (Loihi Inc) Fireworks by Hanale Bishop (‘Aumakua Records)
- Kennedy Taylor & The Electric Pancakes by Kennedy Taylor & The Electric Pancakes (The Electric Pancakes)
- The Reason by Freddy VP (FVPMusic Productions)
Anthology of the Year (Producucers Award)
- 100 Years by Hanale Bishop (‘Aumakua Records) Kelii Heath Cruz, Shawn Livingston Mosely & Hanale Bishop, Producers
- Crack In The Earth by Dennis And Christy Soares (Elation Records) Dennis Soares, Producer
- Henry’s Positive World by Henry Kapono (Kapono Records) Henry Kapono Kaaihue & Lezlee Kaaihue, Producers
- History of Uncle Tadashi & Da Boyz by Uncle Tadashi & Da Boyz (No Label) Pierre Grill, Producer
- My Favs Anthology – T18-O18-Y19-E20 by Frank Ka’ano’i (Frank Ka’ano’i Music) Frank Ka’ano’i, Producer
Compilation Album of the Year (Producer’s Award)
- Awaiaulu ‘Ia E Ke Aloha No Moloka‘i by Institute Of Hawaiian Music Moloka‘i (Institute Of Hawaiian Music) Keola Donaghy, Leihuanani Keali‘inohomoku, Les Ceballos & Zanuck Lindsey, Producers
- Kawili by Various Artists (Hawai’i Institute For Philippine Studies) Lance Collins and Zachary Alaka‘i Lum, Producers
- Live From The Empty Palace 2021 by Various Artists (Friends Of The Palace Theater) Phillips Payson, Zoe Eisenberg, Drew Daniels & Pepe Romero, Producers
- Mele Ho‘opulapula 1 by Various Artists (Kahuli Leo Le’a) Zachary Alaka‘i Lum, Producer
- The Language Of Love by Various Artists (Elation Records) Dennis Soares, Producer
Contemporary Album of the Year
- Beyond The Surface by Bad Papa (Bad Papa)
- E ‘Apo Mai Kaua by Stacie Ku’ulei (Tin Idol Productions)
- Here I Am by Mike Tulba (Mike Tulba)
- Music Book by Greenwood (Greenwood)
- Rain On Sunday by Paula Fuga (Brushfire Records)
- The Journey by Allan Thomas (Black Bamboo Recordings)
Contemporary Acoustic Album of the Year
- In the Heart of Paradise by NUE – Na ‘Ukulele ‘Ekolu (NUE Productions, LLC)
- Jake & Friends by Jake Shimabukuro (Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings)
- Kau Ka Pe’a by Kalani Pe’a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment)
- New Dawn by Dennis And Christy Soares (Elation Records)
- The Last Invitation by Richard Natto (Rd Music/Firmbizness)
- True Love Is King by Frank Ka’ano’i (Frank Ka’ano’i Music)
Hawaiian Music Album of the Year
- Kau I Ka Hano by Kenneth Makuakane (KM Music)
- Keaiwaokulamanu by The Tuahine Troupe (Ka Waihona A Ke Aloha)
- Kou Lima Nani E by Christy Leina‘ala Lassiter (Christy Leina’ala Lassiter)
- Lei Papahi by Walea (Walea Music LLC)
- Native Lands by Kulaiwi (Kulaiwi Music)
Hip Hop Album of the Year
- Shade That Doesn’t Come From Palm Trees by Kyle Strngz (Momi St. Mafia Records)
- Something Beautiful by Goldawn Won (808 Connects)
- The Illyinde Tape by Thomas Iannucci (Ends Of The Earth)
- The West Above All by Punahele (Punahele)
Instrumental Album of the Year
- ‘Ukulele Forest by Kenneth Makuakane (KM Music)
- Kimberly Hope by Kimberly Hope (Kimberly Hope)
- Mele Nahenahe, Soothing Sounds Of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar by Jeff Peterson (Jeff Peterson Productions)
- Unspoken by Joel Katz & Greg diPiazza (No Label)
- Whispering Steel by Greg Sardinha (Keala Records)
Island Music Album of the Year
- Ano Like ‘Ole by Hoaka (Mea Nui Records)
- Everyday Local by Everyday Local (Hulu Kupuna Productions)
- Home by Napua Greig (Pihana Productions)
- Play Music by Pa‘ani Pila (Lahui Project)
- Songs From The Great Disruption by Kanekoa (Kanekoa Music)
Jazz Album of the Year
- Aloha Jazz Lounge by Kaikona (Hulu Kupuna Productions)
- Catnip by Jeff Gaeth (Puna)
- One-Eyed Cat by Sandalphon (No Label)
- Synesthesia by Red Water Trio (Studio Kumau)
Metal Album of the Year
- Kicked Out Of Heaven by SIN73 (Tin Idol Productions)
- Paradise Lost by Abysmia (Tin Idol Productions)
- Stardust & Blood by Storm (Tin Idol Productions)
R&B Album of the Year
- Chapters by Rabbitt (Rabbitt)
- Dreams by Crossing Rain (Tirzah Entertainment)
- Mrs. Golden by A Touch Of Gold (A Touch Of Gold)
Reggae Album of the Year
- Back On The Porch by Ho’aikane (MTW Records)
- Brand New Eyes by The Green (The Green Band)
- Down To The Last 9 by Damon Williams (Phat Bula Records)
- Impermanence by DNA MUSE (Nanoweber Records)
- Perspective by Ryan Hiraoka (Rubbah Slippah Productions LLC)
Religious Album of the Year
- Angel Inspired by Sandalphon (No Label)
- Brand New by New Hope O‘ahu (Dream Label Group)
- I Believe In You by Dennis And Christy Soares ( Elation Records)
- In The Hands Of God by Cindy Paulos (Practicing Aloha)
- Listen by David Swanson (David Swanson)
- Soul Crucial by Sons Of Yeshua (Bless Up Hawaii LLC)
Rock Album of the Year
- A Duran Duran Tribute by Tin Idols (Tin Idol Productions)
- Big Island Rockin‘ Blues by Bad Papa (Bad Papa)
- Polyphonic by Vince Esquire (Luktown Records)
- The Circus Of Fun by Average Joes (Play That Disco Productions)
- True Love by Greg DiPiazza (diPiazza Music)
‘Ukulele Album of the Year
- Arlie & His Magic Ukulele by Arlie-Avery Asiu (Arlie-Avery Asiu Music)
- Beyond Words by Abe Lagrimas Jr. (On The Up Records)
- Volume One: Arias + Aloha by Pacific ‘Ukulele Orchestra (Dunbarton Records)