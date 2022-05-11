PC: file Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts.

Three-time Grammy award winning artist Kalani Peʻa of Maui, has garnered multiple nominations in the 45th annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards.

Peʻa’s nominations include artist and producer in the Album of the Year category and nominations for three different songs in the Hawaiian Music Video category for ʻAʻahu Poliʻahu, Kaniakapupu, and Kau Ka Pe’a. He’s also nominated for Song of the Year for Kau Ka Pe’a and Male Vocalist of the Year and Contemporary Acoustic Album of the Year.

Just last month, Peʻa earned his third GRAMMY for his junior album, “Kau Ka Peʻa,” which was considered in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category.

In a Facebook post, Peʻa said, “I’m speechless and extremely grateful.” He extended congratulations to all the nominees and dedicated the honor to Maui’s Uncle Aiau Koa who would have celebrated his birthday yesterday. He composed a few mele on this album with Peʻa including Kaniakapūpū and ʻAʻahu Poli’ahu.

On this year’s final ballot are the top five artists, singles or albums in an estimated 30 different categories selected by members of the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts.

The full list of this year’s 2022 Nā Hōkū Hanohano finalists is posted below.

45TH ANNUAL

NĀ HŌKŪ HANOHANO AWARDS

General Categories

Album of the Year (Producer’s & Artist’s Award)

Jake & Friends by Jake Shimabukuro (Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings) Jake Shimabukuro, Producer

by Jake Shimabukuro (Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings) Kau Ka Pe’a by Kalani Pe’a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment) Kalani Pe ‘ a, Dave Tucciarone & Allan B. Cool, Producers

by Kalani Pe’a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment) Ke a iwaokulamanu by The Tuahine Troupe (Ka Waihona A Ke Aloha) Dr. R. Keawe Lopes Jr. & Zachary Lum, Producers

by The Tuahine Troupe (Ka Waihona A Ke Aloha) Native Lands by Kulaiwi (Kulaiwi Music) Kawika Kahiapo, Shawn Pimental & Lehua Kalima, Producers

by Kulaiwi (Kulaiwi Music) Rain On Sunday by Paula Fuga (Brushfire Records) Paula Fuga, Mike Love, Brad Watanabe & Michael Grande, Producers

EP (Extended Play”) of the Year

Christmas In Hawai’i by Kimie Miner (Haku Records)

by Kimie Miner (Haku Records) E Olu’olu ‘Oe by Hawaiian Time (Hawaiian Time)

by Hawaiian Time (Hawaiian Time) Hawaiian Country Living by Robert Teixeira (Mana Music & Media)

by Robert Teixeira (Mana Music & Media) Kikaha by Hoaka (Mea Nui Records)

by Hoaka (Mea Nui Records) Songs of 60’s & 70’s Waikiki by Lee Gonsalves (Tin Idol Productions)

Hawaiian EP (“Extended Play”) of the Year

Huaka’i Ho’omana’o by Lee Gonsalves (Tin Idol Productions)

by Lee Gonsalves (Tin Idol Productions) ‘ Awaloha by Kapiliela Kala (Kapiliela Kala)

by Kapiliela Kala (Kapiliela Kala) Nearer My God To Thee by Ben Kama (Ke Akua Mele Productions)

Single of the Year

Be Like You by Kala‘e Camarillo (Kala’e Camarillo)

by Kala‘e Camarillo (Kala’e Camarillo) Dear L a na ‘ i by Ei Nei (Ei Nei LLC)

by Ei Nei (Ei Nei LLC) It ‘ s Time To Build A Bridge by John Cruz (Lilikoi Records LLC)

by John Cruz (Lilikoi Records LLC) K u pa ‘ a by Kamaka Camarillo (No Label)

by Kamaka Camarillo (No Label) Perfect To Me by Josh Tatofi (Jream Entertainment)

Hawaiian Single of the Year

A Moloka ‘ i Medley by Institute Of Hawaiian Music Moloka‘i (Institute Of Hawaiian Music)

by Institute Of Hawaiian Music Moloka‘i (Institute Of Hawaiian Music) Ha ‘ aheo Moloka ‘ i I N a Pua Kukui by Keola Donaghy (Nani Kama’ole Music)

by Keola Donaghy (Nani Kama’ole Music) Ho ‘ oheno A ‘ o Pi ‘ ilani by Institute Of Hawaiian Music Maui (Institute Of Hawaiian Music)

by Institute Of Hawaiian Music Maui (Institute Of Hawaiian Music) Sweet Dreams Ku ‘ u Momi by Kamalei Kawa‘a (Sugah P Records)

by Kamalei Kawa‘a (Sugah P Records) Wena by Josh Tatofi (Jream Entertainment)

Christmas Single of the Year

A Hawaiian Christmas by Stacie Ku’ulei (Tin Idol Productions)

by Stacie Ku’ulei (Tin Idol Productions) All I Want For Christmas Is You by Storm (Tin Idol Productions)

by Storm (Tin Idol Productions) Cold Winter Night by Grunky Old Men (Reviction Records)

by Grunky Old Men (Reviction Records) Here In Hawai’i We Love Christmas Too by Tarvin Makia (‘Ono Lono Music)

by Tarvin Makia (‘Ono Lono Music) Mele Kalikimaka by Lady Patrice (Lady Patrice)

Music Video of the Year

Coming Home by The Green (The Green Band LLC) Joe Termini – Video Director / The Green – Music Producer

by The Green (The Green Band LLC) – Video Director / – Music Producer Home Is Where The Heart Is by Napua Greig (Pihana Productions) Glenn Kawiki Alonzo – Video Director / N a pua Greig – Music Producer

by Napua Greig (Pihana Productions) – Video Director / – Music Producer It ‘ s Time To Build A Bridge by John Cruz (Lilikoi Records LLC) Julia Levanne & Ryan Antalan – Video Directors / John Cruz – Music Producer

by John Cruz (Lilikoi Records LLC) – Video Directors / – Music Producer Perfect To Me by Josh Tatofi (Jream Entertainment) Josh Tatofi – Video Director / Josh Tatofi – Music Producer

by Josh Tatofi (Jream Entertainment) – Video Director / – Music Producer Young Man by The Green (The Green Band LLC) Gerard Elmore – Video Director / Imua Garza – Music Producer

Hawaiian Music Video of the Year

‘ A ‘ ahu Poli ‘ ahu by Kalani Pe‘a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment) Allan B. Cool & Antonio Agosto – Video Directors / Kalani Pe‘a, Dave Tucciarone & Allan B. Cool – Music Producers

by Kalani Pe‘a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment) Allan B. Cool & Antonio Agosto – Video Directors / Kalani Pe‘a, Dave Tucciarone & Allan B. Cool – Music Producers Kaniakap u p u by Kalani Pe‘a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment) Allan Cool & Antonio Agosto – Video Directors / Kalani Pe‘a, Dave Tucciarone & Allan B. Cool – Music Producers

by Kalani Pe‘a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment) Allan Cool & Antonio Agosto – Video Directors / Kalani Pe‘a, Dave Tucciarone & Allan B. Cool – Music Producers Kau Ka Pe’a by Kalani Pe’a – Pandanus Club, Kimie Miner & Kalenaku Delima (Pe’a Records & Entertainment) Allan B. Cool – Video Director / Kalani Pe‘a, Dave Tucciarone & Allan B. Cool – Music Producers

by Kalani Pe’a – Pandanus Club, Kimie Miner & Kalenaku Delima (Pe’a Records & Entertainment) Allan B. Cool – Video Director / Kalani Pe‘a, Dave Tucciarone & Allan B. Cool – Music Producers Sweet Dreams Ku ‘ u Momi by Kamalei Kawa‘a (Sugah P Records) Cierra Kawa‘a – Video Director / Kamalei Kawa‘a – Music Producer

by Kamalei Kawa‘a (Sugah P Records) Cierra Kawa‘a – Video Director / Kamalei Kawa‘a – Music Producer Wena by Josh Tatofi (Jream Entertainment) Antonio Agosto – Video Director / Josh Tatofi – Music Producer

Instrumental Composition of the Year (Composer’s Award)

E Ala ‘Oe by Ka’imi Hanano’eau (Loihi Inc) Ka’imi Hanano’eau , Composer

by Ka’imi Hanano’eau (Loihi Inc) , Composer Halema’uma’u by Jeff Peterson (Jeff Peterson Productions) Jeff Peterson , Composer

by Jeff Peterson (Jeff Peterson Productions) , Composer P u Hala by Kenneth Makuakane (KM Music) Kenneth Makuak a ne , Composer

by Kenneth Makuakane (KM Music) , Composer Sonny Days Agead by Jake Shimabukuro (Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings) Jake Shimabukuro , Composer

by Jake Shimabukuro (Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings) , Composer The One ft. Pat Eskildsen by Jaz Kaiwiko’o (The Lahui Project) Jaz Kaiwiko’o Yglesias & Pat Eskildsen , Composers

Song of the Year (Composer’s Award)

Be Like You by Kala‘e Camarillo (Kala’e Camarillo) Kala ‘ e Camarillo, Composer Christmas In Hawai’i by Kimie Miner (Haku Records) Kimie Miner, Composer If Ever by Paula Fuga (Brushfire Records) Paula Fuga & Jack Johnson, Composers

by Kala‘e Camarillo (Kala’e Camarillo) by Kimie Miner (Haku Records) by Paula Fuga (Brushfire Records) Kau Ka Pe’a by Kalani Pe’a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment) Kalani Pe ‘ a, Larry Kauanoe Kimura & Wailau Ryder, Composers

by Kalani Pe’a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment) Wena by Josh Tatofi (Jream Entertainment) Josh Tatofi & Kamaka Kukona, Composers

Female Vocalist of the Year

Christy Leina ‘ ala Lassiter for Kou Lima Nani E (Christy Leina’ala Lassiter)

for Kou Lima Nani E (Christy Leina’ala Lassiter) N a pua Greig for Home (Pihana Productions)

for Home (Pihana Productions) Paula Fuga for Rain On Sunday (Brushfire Records)

for Rain On Sunday (Brushfire Records) Stacie Ku’ulei for E ‘Apo Mai Kaua (Tin Idol Productions)

for E ‘Apo Mai Kaua (Tin Idol Productions) Trishnalei for ikeepontroddin (No Label)

Male Vocalist of the Year

Damon Williams for Down To The Last 9 (Phat Bula Records)

for Down To The Last 9 (Phat Bula Records) Kalani Pe ‘ a for Kau Ka Pe’a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment)

for Kau Ka Pe’a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment) Kenneth Makuak a ne for Kau I Ka Hano (KM Music)

for Kau I Ka Hano (KM Music) Mike Tulba for Here I Am (Mike Tulba)

for Here I Am (Mike Tulba) Sean Cleland for Chroma (vol. 2) (Sean Cleland Music)

Group of the Year

Everyday Local for Everyday Local (Hulu Kupuna Productions)

for Everyday Local (Hulu Kupuna Productions) Kul a iwi for Native Lands (Kulaiwi Music)

for Native Lands (Kulaiwi Music) The Green for Brand New Eyes (The Green Band)

for Brand New Eyes (The Green Band) The Tuahine Troupe for Keaiwaokulamanu (Ka Waihona A Ke Aloha)

for Keaiwaokulamanu (Ka Waihona A Ke Aloha) Walea for Lei Papahi (Walea Music LLC)

Most Promising Artist(s) of the Year

Crossing Rain for Dreams (Tirzah Entertainment)

for Dreams (Tirzah Entertainment) Kapiliela Kala for ‘Awaloha (Kapiliela Kala)

for ‘Awaloha (Kapiliela Kala) Kimberly Hope for Kimberly Hope (Kimberly Hope)

for Kimberly Hope (Kimberly Hope) The Tuahine Troupe for Keaiwaokulamanu (Ka Waihona A Ke Aloha)

for Keaiwaokulamanu (Ka Waihona A Ke Aloha) Walea for Lei Papahi (Walea Music LLC)

Genre Categories

Alternative Album of the Year

Chroma (vol. 2) by Sean Cleland (Sean Cleland Music) E Ala ‘Oe by Ka’imi Hanano’eau (Loihi Inc) Fireworks by Hanale Bishop (‘Aumakua Records)

by Sean Cleland (Sean Cleland Music) by Ka’imi Hanano’eau (Loihi Inc) by Hanale Bishop (‘Aumakua Records) Kennedy Taylor & The Electric Pancakes by Kennedy Taylor & The Electric Pancakes (The Electric Pancakes)

by Kennedy Taylor & The Electric Pancakes (The Electric Pancakes) The Reason by Freddy VP (FVPMusic Productions)

Anthology of the Year (Producucers Award)

100 Years by Hanale Bishop (‘Aumakua Records) Kelii Heath Cruz, Shawn Livingston Mosely & Hanale Bishop, Producers

by Hanale Bishop (‘Aumakua Records) Crack In The Earth by Dennis And Christy Soares (Elation Records) Dennis Soares, Producer

by Dennis And Christy Soares (Elation Records) Henry’s Positive World by Henry Kapono (Kapono Records) Henry Kapono Kaaihue & Lezlee Kaaihue, Producers

by Henry Kapono (Kapono Records) History of Uncle Tadashi & Da Boyz by Uncle Tadashi & Da Boyz (No Label) Pierre Grill, Producer

by Uncle Tadashi & Da Boyz (No Label) My Favs Anthology – T18-O18-Y19-E20 by Frank Ka’ano’i (Frank Ka’ano’i Music) Frank Ka’ano’i, Producer

Compilation Album of the Year (Producer’s Award)

Awai a ulu ‘ Ia E Ke Aloha No Moloka ‘ i by Institute Of Hawaiian Music Moloka‘i (Institute Of Hawaiian Music) Keola Donaghy, Leihuanani Keali‘inohomoku, Les Ceballos & Zanuck Lindsey, Producers

by Institute Of Hawaiian Music Moloka‘i (Institute Of Hawaiian Music) Keola Donaghy, Leihuanani Keali‘inohomoku, Les Ceballos & Zanuck Lindsey, Producers K a wili by Various Artists (Hawai’i Institute For Philippine Studies) Lance Collins and Zachary Alaka‘i Lum, Producers

by Various Artists (Hawai’i Institute For Philippine Studies) Lance Collins and Zachary Alaka‘i Lum, Producers Live From The Empty Palace 2021 by Various Artists (Friends Of The Palace Theater) Phillips Payson, Zoe Eisenberg, Drew Daniels & Pepe Romero, Producers

by Various Artists (Friends Of The Palace Theater) Phillips Payson, Zoe Eisenberg, Drew Daniels & Pepe Romero, Producers Mele Ho ‘ opulapula 1 by Various Artists (Kahuli Leo Le’a) Zachary Alaka‘i Lum, Producer

by Various Artists (Kahuli Leo Le’a) Zachary Alaka‘i Lum, Producer The Language Of Love by Various Artists (Elation Records) Dennis Soares, Producer

Contemporary Album of the Year

Beyond The Surface by Bad Papa (Bad Papa)

by Bad Papa (Bad Papa) E ‘Apo Mai K a ua by Stacie Ku’ulei (Tin Idol Productions)

by Stacie Ku’ulei (Tin Idol Productions) Here I Am by Mike Tulba (Mike Tulba)

by Mike Tulba (Mike Tulba) Music Book by Greenwood (Greenwood)

by Greenwood (Greenwood) Rain On Sunday by Paula Fuga (Brushfire Records)

by Paula Fuga (Brushfire Records) The Journey by Allan Thomas (Black Bamboo Recordings)

Contemporary Acoustic Album of the Year

In the Heart of Paradise by NUE – Na ‘Ukulele ‘Ekolu (NUE Productions, LLC)

by NUE – Na ‘Ukulele ‘Ekolu (NUE Productions, LLC) Jake & Friends by Jake Shimabukuro (Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings)

by Jake Shimabukuro (Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings) Kau Ka Pe’a by Kalani Pe’a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment)

by Kalani Pe’a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment) New Dawn by Dennis And Christy Soares (Elation Records)

by Dennis And Christy Soares (Elation Records) The Last Invitation by Richard Natto (Rd Music/Firmbizness)

by Richard Natto (Rd Music/Firmbizness) True Love Is King by Frank Ka’ano’i (Frank Ka’ano’i Music)

Hawaiian Music Album of the Year

Kau I Ka Hano by Kenneth Makuakane (KM Music)

by Kenneth Makuakane (KM Music) Ke a iwaokulamanu by The Tuahine Troupe (Ka Waihona A Ke Aloha)

by The Tuahine Troupe (Ka Waihona A Ke Aloha) Kou Lima Nani E by Christy Leina‘ala Lassiter (Christy Leina’ala Lassiter)

by Christy Leina‘ala Lassiter (Christy Leina’ala Lassiter) Lei P a pahi by Walea (Walea Music LLC)

by Walea (Walea Music LLC) Native Lands by Kulaiwi (Kulaiwi Music)

Hip Hop Album of the Year

Shade That Doesn’t Come From Palm Trees by Kyle Strngz (Momi St. Mafia Records)

by Kyle Strngz (Momi St. Mafia Records) Something Beautiful by Goldawn Won (808 Connects)

by Goldawn Won (808 Connects) The Illyinde Tape by Thomas Iannucci (Ends Of The Earth)

by Thomas Iannucci (Ends Of The Earth) The West Above All by Punahele (Punahele)

Instrumental Album of the Year

‘ Ukulele Forest by Kenneth Makuakane (KM Music)

by Kenneth Makuakane (KM Music) Kimberly Hope by Kimberly Hope (Kimberly Hope)

by Kimberly Hope (Kimberly Hope) Mele Nahenahe, Soothing Sounds Of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar by Jeff Peterson (Jeff Peterson Productions)

by Jeff Peterson (Jeff Peterson Productions) Unspoken by Joel Katz & Greg diPiazza (No Label)

by Joel Katz & Greg diPiazza (No Label) Whispering Steel by Greg Sardinha (Keala Records)

Island Music Album of the Year

Ano Like ‘ Ole by Hoaka (Mea Nui Records)

by Hoaka (Mea Nui Records) Everyday Local by Everyday Local (Hulu Kupuna Productions)

by Everyday Local (Hulu Kupuna Productions) Home by Napua Greig (Pihana Productions)

by Napua Greig (Pihana Productions) Play Music by Pa‘ani Pila (Lahui Project)

by Pa‘ani Pila (Lahui Project) Songs From The Great Disruption by Kanekoa (Kanekoa Music)

Jazz Album of the Year

Aloha Jazz Lounge by Kaikona (Hulu Kupuna Productions)

by Kaikona (Hulu Kupuna Productions) Catnip by Jeff Gaeth (Puna)

by Jeff Gaeth (Puna) One-Eyed Cat by Sandalphon (No Label)

by Sandalphon (No Label) Synesthesia by Red Water Trio (Studio Kumau)

Metal Album of the Year

Kicked Out Of Heaven by SIN73 (Tin Idol Productions)

by SIN73 (Tin Idol Productions) Paradise Lost by Abysmia (Tin Idol Productions)

by Abysmia (Tin Idol Productions) Stardust & Blood by Storm (Tin Idol Productions)

R&B Album of the Year

Chapters by Rabbitt (Rabbitt)

by Rabbitt (Rabbitt) Dreams by Crossing Rain (Tirzah Entertainment)

by Crossing Rain (Tirzah Entertainment) Mrs. Golden by A Touch Of Gold (A Touch Of Gold)

Reggae Album of the Year

Back On The Porch by Ho’aikane (MTW Records)

by Ho’aikane (MTW Records) Brand New Eyes by The Green (The Green Band)

by The Green (The Green Band) Down To The Last 9 by Damon Williams (Phat Bula Records)

by Damon Williams (Phat Bula Records) Impermanence by DNA MUSE (Nanoweber Records)

by DNA MUSE (Nanoweber Records) Perspective by Ryan Hiraoka (Rubbah Slippah Productions LLC)

Religious Album of the Year

Angel Inspired by Sandalphon (No Label)

by Sandalphon (No Label) Brand New by New Hope O‘ahu (Dream Label Group)

by New Hope O‘ahu (Dream Label Group) I Believe In You by Dennis And Christy Soares ( Elation Records)

by Dennis And Christy Soares ( Elation Records) In The Hands Of God by Cindy Paulos (Practicing Aloha)

by Cindy Paulos (Practicing Aloha) Listen by David Swanson (David Swanson)

by David Swanson (David Swanson) Soul Crucial by Sons Of Yeshua (Bless Up Hawaii LLC)

Rock Album of the Year

A Duran Duran Tribute by Tin Idols (Tin Idol Productions)

by Tin Idols (Tin Idol Productions) Big Island Rockin ‘ Blues by Bad Papa (Bad Papa)

by Bad Papa (Bad Papa) Polyphonic by Vince Esquire (Luktown Records)

by Vince Esquire (Luktown Records) The Circus Of Fun by Average Joes (Play That Disco Productions)

by Average Joes (Play That Disco Productions) True Love by Greg DiPiazza (diPiazza Music)

‘Ukulele Album of the Year