Kahekili Highway is closed from Kamaile Street to Waiehu Beach Road due to a large brush fire. As of 1:24 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, crews were evacuating homes on Kamaile Street in Wailuku Country Estates.

This is just one of multiple fires reported across Central Maui on Thursday afternoon. More details are available here.

Wailuku fire near Wailuku Country Estates along Kahekili Highway. PC: Kehaulani Cerizo (5.12.22)

Wailuku fire near Wailuku Country Estates along Kahekili Highway. PC: Doreen Bandy (5.12.22)

Wailuku fire near Wailuku Country Estates along Kahekili Highway. PC: Doreen Bandy (5.12.22)