Wailuku fire results in evacuation of homes on Kamaile Street, closure of Kahekili Highway
Kahekili Highway is closed from Kamaile Street to Waiehu Beach Road due to a large brush fire. As of 1:24 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, crews were evacuating homes on Kamaile Street in Wailuku Country Estates.
This is just one of multiple fires reported across Central Maui on Thursday afternoon. More details are available here.
*Check back for updates, which will be posted as more information becomes available. If you have images of news happening on Maui that you would like to share, send them to us at [email protected]
