Victorino for Mayor campaign hosts Bingo Nights

Bingo players and enthusiasts are invited to the Victorino For Mayor campaign headquarters at 1942 Main Street in Wailuku every Thursday this month from 6 to 7 :30 p.m.

Remaining dates in May are the 19th and 26th. Free parking is available across the street in the Lōkahi Pacific/Harry & Jeanette Weinberg lot at 1935 Main Street.

Bingo cards are free and available to all ages. Players will compete to win useful household goods and non-perishable food items. A gift card for a popular Maui retail location will be the grand prize each night. No reservations required, just show up and play.

For more information, call 808-281-5638.

Mayor Michael Victorino is seeking re-election to the County of Maui’s top leadership position.

Bissen for Mayor to host meet-and-greet events

Richard Bissen

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Richard Bissen, Maui County Mayoral candidate and former Chief Judge, hosts a meet-and-greet event at the Moloka’i Veterans Center Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. Bissen will speak on his platform of “kamaʻāina prosperity,” which includes kamaʻāina housing, good-paying kamaʻāina jobs, and the health of the environment.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Community members are welcome to this free event where Bissen will share his kamaʻāina prosperity vision for Moloka’i, Maui and Lānaʻi. Two guest speakers will be featured in addition to Bissen, an opportunity for residents to register to vote, complimentary pūpū and water.

Advance registration is encouraged here: https://bissen.nationbuilder.com/molokai_meet_greet

Bissen held a similar event in Central Maui at the Kahului Community Center on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The event drew an estimated 115 attendees.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Additional meet-and-greet events are planned at the following locations. All events are from 5:30-7:30 p.m. unless specified otherwise.

Saturday, May 14, 2022: Molokaʻi Veterans Center, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25, 2022: Kula Community Center

Thursday, June 2, 2022: Sherri Reeve’s Art Studio in Makawao

Thursday, June 16, 2022: Lahaina Civic Center

Thursday, June 30, 2022: Kīhei Community Center

Thursday, July 7, 2022: Haʻikū Community Center

Thursday, July 14, 2022: Hāna at Wananalua Church

Wednesday, July 27, 2022: Pāʻia Community Center

Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022: Kula Community Center

Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022: Haʻikū Community Center

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022: Pāʻia Community Center

Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022: Kahului Community Center

For more information visit bissenmovement.com or join the campaign on social media on Facebook or Instagram at @bissenmovement.

Two labor unions supporting Kahele for governor

T. George Paris, Managing Director of the Hawaiʻi Ironworkers Stabilization Fund; Kaialiʻi Kahele; and Peter T. Iriarte, Financial Secretary-Treasurer & Business Manager of Local 630, OPCMIA

Friends of Kaialiʻi Kahele announced the endorsement of two Hawaiʻi-based labor unions, the Ironworkers Union Local 625 and Operative Plasterers & Cement Masons International Association Local 630.

Congressman Kahele said he will not be accepting any monetary donations from either union. Instead, he said his campaign will be fueled by active civic engagement and small-dollar donations from supporters rather than corporations, PACs, and special interests.

Kahele is participating in the state’s partial public funding program, which relies heavily on small individual in-state donations that are then matched with state funding. The campaign will not be accepting individual donations greater than $100 and is the first Hawaiʻi gubernatorial campaign to attempt such a feat.

Kahele said he is grateful for the endorsements. “Their support speaks to our shared values of integrity and aloha for Hawaiʻi and its people. It’s time we take the big money and special interests out of politics and give voice to all of Hawaiʻi,” said Kahele in a press release announcement.

Election Calendar

Saturday, May 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file party papers

Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Candidate filing deadline

Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy

Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file objections to a nomination paper

Friday, June 24, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots to overseas voters

Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Voters receive begin to receive ballots in the mail for the Primary Election

Monday Aug. 1, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 Primary Election

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 – Primary Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter service centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter service centers and places of deposit close Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit ballot questions

Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 – Deadline to file election objections

Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots overseas to voters

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 – Voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 General Election

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file election objections

To submit information on campaign fundraisers, endorsements, and community meet & greet events, send items to [email protected]