Election, campaign line-up
Victorino for Mayor campaign hosts Bingo Nights
Bingo players and enthusiasts are invited to the Victorino For Mayor campaign headquarters at 1942 Main Street in Wailuku every Thursday this month from 6 to 7 :30 p.m.
Remaining dates in May are the 19th and 26th. Free parking is available across the street in the Lōkahi Pacific/Harry & Jeanette Weinberg lot at 1935 Main Street.
Bingo cards are free and available to all ages. Players will compete to win useful household goods and non-perishable food items. A gift card for a popular Maui retail location will be the grand prize each night. No reservations required, just show up and play.
For more information, call 808-281-5638.
Mayor Michael Victorino is seeking re-election to the County of Maui’s top leadership position.
Bissen for Mayor to host meet-and-greet events
Richard Bissen, Maui County Mayoral candidate and former Chief Judge, hosts a meet-and-greet event at the Moloka’i Veterans Center Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. Bissen will speak on his platform of “kamaʻāina prosperity,” which includes kamaʻāina housing, good-paying kamaʻāina jobs, and the health of the environment.
Community members are welcome to this free event where Bissen will share his kamaʻāina prosperity vision for Moloka’i, Maui and Lānaʻi. Two guest speakers will be featured in addition to Bissen, an opportunity for residents to register to vote, complimentary pūpū and water.
Advance registration is encouraged here: https://bissen.nationbuilder.com/molokai_meet_greet
Bissen held a similar event in Central Maui at the Kahului Community Center on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The event drew an estimated 115 attendees.
Additional meet-and-greet events are planned at the following locations. All events are from 5:30-7:30 p.m. unless specified otherwise.
- Saturday, May 14, 2022: Molokaʻi Veterans Center, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 25, 2022: Kula Community Center
- Thursday, June 2, 2022: Sherri Reeve’s Art Studio in Makawao
- Thursday, June 16, 2022: Lahaina Civic Center
- Thursday, June 30, 2022: Kīhei Community Center
- Thursday, July 7, 2022: Haʻikū Community Center
- Thursday, July 14, 2022: Hāna at Wananalua Church
- Wednesday, July 27, 2022: Pāʻia Community Center
- Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022: Kula Community Center
- Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022: Haʻikū Community Center
- Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022: Pāʻia Community Center
- Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022: Kahului Community Center
For more information visit bissenmovement.com or join the campaign on social media on Facebook or Instagram at @bissenmovement.
Two labor unions supporting Kahele for governor
Friends of Kaialiʻi Kahele announced the endorsement of two Hawaiʻi-based labor unions, the Ironworkers Union Local 625 and Operative Plasterers & Cement Masons International Association Local 630.
Congressman Kahele said he will not be accepting any monetary donations from either union. Instead, he said his campaign will be fueled by active civic engagement and small-dollar donations from supporters rather than corporations, PACs, and special interests.
Kahele is participating in the state’s partial public funding program, which relies heavily on small individual in-state donations that are then matched with state funding. The campaign will not be accepting individual donations greater than $100 and is the first Hawaiʻi gubernatorial campaign to attempt such a feat.
Kahele said he is grateful for the endorsements. “Their support speaks to our shared values of integrity and aloha for Hawaiʻi and its people. It’s time we take the big money and special interests out of politics and give voice to all of Hawaiʻi,” said Kahele in a press release announcement.
Election Calendar
- Saturday, May 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file party papers
- Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Candidate filing deadline
- Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy
- Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file objections to a nomination paper
- Friday, June 24, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health
- Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots to overseas voters
- Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers
- Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Voters receive begin to receive ballots in the mail for the Primary Election
- Monday Aug. 1, 2022 – Voter service centers open
- Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 Primary Election
- Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot
- Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 – Primary Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter service centers and places of deposit close
- Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit ballot questions
- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 – Deadline to file election objections
- Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health
- Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots overseas to voters
- Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers
- Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 – Voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election
- Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 – Voter service centers open
- Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 General Election
- Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot
- Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close
- Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file election objections
To submit information on campaign fundraisers, endorsements, and community meet & greet events, send items to [email protected]