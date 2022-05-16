Traffic light, photo by Wendy Osher.

The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization is now accepting public comments on its Federal Fiscal Year 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program Revision #5.

Revision #5 includes the following draft amendments:

Traffic Signal Modernization – defer work on Maui to address older, higher priority signals on O‘ahu first.

Shoreline Protection and Mitigation Project near Mopua – delete since this area is being addressed through a State-funded project.

Lahaina Bypass Phase 1C from Keawe Street to north of the Kāʻanapali Connector – delete due to reprioritization of limited rental car surcharge funds.

Lahaina Bypass 1b-2. PC: Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company via Hawaiʻi DOT.

Previous administrative modifications include:

Honoapi’ilani Highway Realignment at vicinity of Ukumehame to vicinity of Olowalu – Add $23 million in federal funding from RAISE grant award.

Wai‘ale Road Extension – add to planning years of TIP to facilitate pursuit of federal grant money.

Maui Bus Transportation Baseyard – add to planning years of TIP to facilitate pursuit of federal grant money.

Comments may be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to Maui MPO at 200 South High Street, Wailuku, HI 96793. A public review draft is available on mauimpo.org through June 2, 2022.

The TIP includes all transportation projects on Maui that use federal highway or transit money or are regionally significant. By identifying projects in the TIP, Maui can receive funding for roads, bridges, bus transit, trails, paths, and sidewalks.

Maui MPO is the transportation planning agency for the island of Maui. To review the TIP and be notified of future opportunities to submit comments on transportation-related projects, visit mauimpo.org.