Kainalu Higbee

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with information on the whereabouts of Kainalu Higbee, 41, of Pāʻia.

Higbee was reported missing by his family on Monday morning, May 16, 2022.

He was last seen at a Lahaina residence on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals Higbee’s vehicle was towed on May 12, 2022, after it was observed unattended at a Front Street residence between May 8 and May 12, 2022.

Higbee is described as 6-feet tall, weighs about 185 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark-colored board shorts and a white shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it’s an emergency, dial 911, and refer to MPD report #22-015637.