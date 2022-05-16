Maui News

Missing Person: Maui police seek public help in locating Pāʻia man

May 16, 2022, 8:49 PM HST
* Updated May 16, 8:50 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kainalu Higbee

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with information on the whereabouts of Kainalu Higbee, 41, of Pāʻia.

Higbee was reported missing by his family on Monday morning, May 16, 2022.

He was last seen at a Lahaina residence on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals Higbee’s vehicle was towed on May 12, 2022, after it was observed unattended at a Front Street residence between May 8 and May 12, 2022.  

Higbee is described as 6-feet tall, weighs about 185 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.  He was last seen wearing dark-colored board shorts and a white shirt.   

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it’s an emergency, dial 911, and refer to MPD report #22-015637.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Police Launch Tint And Tires Campaign On May 16 2Hawaiʻi Kaiser Clinicians Poised To Strike Over Dangerous Lack In Mental Health Services 3Free Training For High Demand Jobs Available At Uh Community Colleges 4Usps Offering 8 Free At Home Covid 19 Tests 5Maui Police Launch Tint And Tires Campaign Today 6300 Participate In Maui Rally For Abortion Rights