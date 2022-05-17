The County of Maui has reopened its window to accept applications for the Director and Deputy Director of its new Department of Agriculture in response to the Maui County Salary Commission’s decision on Friday to increase the salary of both positions.

Annual salary for the Director was increased from $90,000 to $114,000 and from $70,000 to $102,600 for the Deputy Director. The new application deadline is on Monday, May 30, 2022.

“We encourage qualified men and women with a passion for agriculture to apply,” said Mayor Victorino. “Agriculture is key to Maui County’s need to become more-self-sufficient as we diversify our economy. The two individuals who are selected to lead this department will be instrumental in developing that important strategy.”

Individuals who have already applied under the previous recruitment need not apply again. Applications that have already been sent in will be considered along with any new applications the County receives during the extended recruitment.

Prospective candidates should carefully evaluate the roles, responsibilities, skills and qualifications for each position and apply only for the position that best matches their qualifications. Both recruitment notices are posted at www.mauicounty.gov/jobs.

Both positions will be appointed by Mayor Victorino, and the Director will need to be approved by the Maui County Council. For information about the appointment process or the powers, duties and functions of the department, please visit: www.mauicounty.gov/DocumentCenter/VIew/126103/Charter-2021-Edition.

For department information, visit the department online or call 808-270-7855.