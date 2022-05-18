Maui Arts & Entertainment

Maui Prep showcases Arts Program on annual Arts Night

May 18, 2022, 12:41 PM HST
Maui Prep Arts Night. PC: Maui Preparatory Academy

Maui Preparatory Academy invites the community to a showcase of its visual, performing, and STEM arts program on Friday, May 20 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The annual event is presented in a relaxed open house format throughout the Maui Prep campus in Nāpili.

The main stage will feature a continual line-up of original skits, dance ensembles, and vocal and instrumental numbers by Maui Prep students in kindergarten through Grade 12 under the direction of Vania Jerome, Jackie Dowsett, Aida Rose, and Kristi Scott.

In between performances, attendees may peruse exhibits of original art and design projects by art, engineering, and technology students mentored by Nadine Lloyd, Rob Lloyd, and Christopher Van Dyke.

Maui Prep’s 7AM Band, an all-student pop-rock group, will close the evening with a 45-minute set featuring Top 40 hits and classic tunes.  Chad Wolf, lead singer of Carolina Liar will make a guest appearance with the 7AM band when they perform his song, “Show Me What You’re Looking For.

Food, drink, and other items will be available for purchase.

Maui Prep Arts Night. PC: Maui Preparatory Academy
For a weekly listing of Maui music and other events, go to Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, May 19-May 25 and click here.

Comments

