Aloha Ke Akua Clothing Company is partnering with the nonprofit rehabilitation center, Aloha House, to raise funds and awareness during Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

The clothing company has created a specially designed t-shirt to help raise funds for Aloha House, Maui’s only licensed residential treatment program that helps people with substance use disorder and mental health issues.

“When we talked with Aloha House, it seemed like a great fit with our values. As a small, local, family owned company, we want to have a big impact in the community. When they shared that May is Mental Health Awareness Month, we thought it would be the perfect time to run this promotion,” said Jared Nagura, owner of Aloha Ke Akua.

Aloha House has been delivering critical services to those suffering from drug and alcohol use since 1977, and has expanded its services to meet the needs of the Maui community today. The agency now provides residential treatment, a sober living program, outpatient services, detox services, and mental health counseling and therapy, serving approximately 6,000 clients per year.

The t-shirt features a creative visual design and breakdown using the word “aloha.”

“We felt this was the perfect message, because it’s exactly what Aloha House does on a daily basis. Working face to face with individuals, turning sorrow to joy, and redirecting them from a path towards death into life,” said Nagura.

Aloha House and Aloha Ke Akua are also making donations easier by allowing community members to donate directly to the nonprofit through Facebook and Instagram. Users can visit Aloha House or Aloha Ke Akua’s Facebook or Instagram pages and make a contribution directly through Meta’s platforms. Meta’s fundraiser tools have resulted in over $5 billion in donations to nonprofits and personal causes on Facebook and Instagram.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the sale of the shirts will benefit Aloha House. Thanks to local sponsors Tanioka’s Seafood & Catering, Island Sotheby’s International Realty, and community volunteer Linda Vincent, each t-shirt sold will result in a $100 donation to the agency to provide treatment services.

“We’re grateful for the Nagura family’s generosity and enthusiasm for this project. It’s very kind of them to use their creativity and business acumen to help others in the community this way,” said Jud Cunningham, CEO of Aloha House. “And since May is Mental Health Awareness Month, it helps us let the community know that help is available.”

Aloha House counseling and therapy services are available island-wide via telehealth, and several providers are available in West Maui, Central Maui and Upcountry for in-person appointments.

Substance use disorder treatment programs are available in a residential setting and on an outpatient basis.

For the Nagura family, any way they can spread the word for more people to get the help they need is worthwhile.

“Bringing together sponsors, our own donations of time and materials, and reaching out to our customers and the community, lets us fulfill our goal of giving back,” said Nagura.

The t-shirt promotion will run from May 22 through June 5. Donations will be accepted through Aloha Ke Akua’s and Aloha House’s Facebook and Instagram pages. See more at the Aloha Ke Akua website.