Central Pacific Bank announced the hire of Jacob Simons as its new Private Banking Team Manager for Maui.

In his capacity, Simons will deliver an array of banking, credit, trust, investment, and insurance services to the small business and wealth market.

Simons comes to CPB with 18 years of professional experience, including the past decade in the financial services industry, where he was responsible for growing private banking relationships.

“Jacob rose to the top of the candidate search as he has established himself in the Maui community, where he will continue to serve our valued customers on the Valley Isle,” said CPB Executive Vice President, Wealth and International Markets, Blenn Fujimoto. “We expect Jacob will have great success as he has already developed personalized connections with community members and will work to make a positive difference in our customers lives and businesses, the CPB way.”

“I look forward to joining a great team and creating a tailored private banking experience for clients on Maui and the neighbor islands,” said Simons. “It is exciting to have the opportunity to build something specifically for Maui.”

Simons is a Certified Financial Planner and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration, Finance and Marketing from the University of Washington. Simons was twice recognized by the US Small Business Administration as lender of the year for Maui.

He is active in the community serving as a board member for various organizations, including the Montessori School of Maui, the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute and the Boy Scouts of America Maui.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaiʻi-based bank holding company with approximately $7.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 30 branches and 65 ATMs in the state of Hawaiʻi.