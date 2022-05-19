Maui Surf Forecast for May 19, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:58 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:58 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf heights along south facing shores will remain elevated into the weekend as the current south swell becomes reinforced today. In the long range, models show quite a bit of activity in the southern hemisphere, which could translate to a few south shore surf events over the next week or so.
Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up today as a small, medium-period northwest (300-320 degrees) swell arrives. A return to small, summer-like conditions is expected over the weekend and into the first half of next week as this swell energy fades.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting S for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com