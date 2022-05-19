Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 19, 2022

May 19, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 09:59 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 06:08 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:46 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf heights along south facing shores will remain elevated into the weekend as the current south swell becomes reinforced today. In the long range, models show quite a bit of activity in the southern hemisphere, which could translate to a few south shore surf events over the next week or so. 


Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up today as a small, medium-period northwest (300-320 degrees) swell arrives. A return to small, summer-like conditions is expected over the weekend and into the first half of next week as this swell energy fades. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting S for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph. 




