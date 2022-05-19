Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 09:59 AM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 6:58 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 06:08 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:46 AM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:58 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf heights along south facing shores will remain elevated into the weekend as the current south swell becomes reinforced today. In the long range, models show quite a bit of activity in the southern hemisphere, which could translate to a few south shore surf events over the next week or so.

Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up today as a small, medium-period northwest (300-320 degrees) swell arrives. A return to small, summer-like conditions is expected over the weekend and into the first half of next week as this swell energy fades.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with E winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting S for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.