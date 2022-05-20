Maui News

County of Maui effort to buy Wailuku water system may have stalled for good

By Kehaulani Cerizo
 May 20, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
* Updated May 19, 5:23 PM
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Wailuku Water Company tunnel. Courtesy photo.

Longtime effort by local government to buy Wailuku Water Co.’s water delivery system seems to have dried up. 

Na Wai ‘Eha — or the “Four Great Waters” of Waiheʻe River, Waiehu Stream, Wailuku River and Waikapū Stream — provides about 70% of county drinking water to Maui residents, much of which is delivered via Wailuku Water Co.’s water system. 

For years, the possible acquisition signaled hope that a private, plantation-era system could be transformed into a public utility.  

The sale could have been a historic move, setting the stage for more complicated water delivery systems to be acquired and managed by local government.  

On Thursday, though, Maui County Managing Director Sandy Baz said an official county offer of $1.5 million for the water delivery system was rejected by Wailuku Water Co.   

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

And while money is allocated for the acquisition in this year’s budget, no money has been set aside for the next fiscal year, added Baz, who spoke during Thursday’s county Board of Water Supply meeting. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“If Trust for Public Land can acquire then transfer to us, that’s one of the best options moving forward at this point,” Baz said.  

However, Wailuku Water Co. President Avery Chumbley said the county didn’t have enough focus or will to make the deal happen. 

“They offered a low-ball price then asked for one-third of the offer to be reduced based on improvements they thought needed to be done,” he told Maui Now. “Get serious, you guys.” 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I would still be willing to sell it to them,” Chumbley added. “But they have to be focused and willing to do a transaction that works for both parties.” 

The company was in talks with nonprofit Trust For Public Lands and state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife officials for several months, trying to find a deal where the state would buy the watershed lands and the county would take over the water system, Chumbley said. 

“The county just never really put together a team or made an investment of time and focus to this issue,” he said. “They would say, ‘Yeah, we want to buy it, we want to do it,’ and nothing would happen.” 

Pointing to losses, Wailuku Water Co. has sought for about two decades to sell its water delivery system, along with nearly 9,000 acres of Na Wai ‘Eha watershed land.  

Under the Arakawa administration, the county had considered buying the company’s assets, including the water delivery system and the land, for $9.5 million. 

Over the years, the state had mulled purchasing just the watershed land. Money was appropriated, then it evaporated when the acquisition didn’t go through.  

All the while, the integrity of the system has been questioned, and county officials have said they hesitate to buy — sight-unseen — an old, complicated system. 

Chumbley at various meetings has countered those claims, saying that the system is reliable and functional, but just needs improvements to bring it to a 21st century standard.  

Meanwhile, Hui o Na Wai ‘Eha, a local nonprofit that advocates for the protection of the four waterways, has supported the sale.  

Hui president Hōkūao Pellegrino said Thursday that the group still backs the county and/or state acquisition of Wailuku Water Co. 

But the fact that the possible sale has stalled over three administrations is “super disappointing,” he added. 

“It’s as if there is no political will anymore,” Pellegrino said in a text.  

Baz said the county still backs public acquisition of Wailuku Water Co.’s system.

“We’re still hopeful that an agreement can be made and still believe it’s in the best interest of our community to have this be in the public’s hands,” he told Maui Now.

Kehaulani Cerizo
Kehaulani Cerizo was born and raised on Maui and worked for nearly 15 years as a news reporter, copy editor and features editor at daily newspapers. She earned awards at The Maui News in Wailuku and at Today’s Local News in San Diego.
Read Full Bio

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Red Placard Issued To Restaurant In Lahaina Maui 2Police Investigate Stabbing In Kihei Victim Sustains Laceration To His Hand 3Piʻilani Highway Open And Passable For Four Wheel Drive Vehicles 4Kaiser Mental Health Clinicians During Maui Strike They Pushed Us To This 5This Is Your Lucky Day Two Hawaiian Monk Seals Sunbathing On Kihei Beach 62022 Finalists For Outstanding Older Americans In Maui County To Be Recognized