Update: Brush fire near Maui Lani golf course in Kahului burns 30 acres, 90% contained

By Wendy Osher
 May 23, 2022, 3:24 PM HST
* Updated May 23, 7:32 PM
VC: various reader submissions. Video edit by Gaylord Paul Garcia for Maui Now.
The Maui Lani fire burned an estimated 30 acres in Central Maui. Photo of perimeter courtesy: Maui Fire Department

Update: (7:35 p.m.):

The Kūihelani Highway is now open as of 7:35 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022. It was closed earlier due to a large brush fire in the Maui Lani area.

Update: (5:35 p.m.):

An afternoon brush fire in the Maui Lani area of Central Maui burned an estimated 30 acres and is about 90% contained as of 5:15 p.m., fire officials tell Maui Now.

The fire was first reported at around 3 p.m., between the Kūihelani Highway and the Dunes and Maui Lani Golf Course.

The fire forced the closure of the highway between Waikō Road and Puʻunēnē Avenue. The highway was completely closed as of 3:30 p.m., and remained closed in both directions at last report.

Units responding to the scene included: Engine 1, Engine 10, Tanker 10, Relief Tanker 10, Engine 5, Engine 14, Tanker 14, Air 1 and Air 2.

Crews remain on scene for mopping-up operations and efforts to secure the perimeter and put out hot spots.

Maui Fire Department officials say there were no evacuations and no homes were threatened.  
The cause of the fire is under investigation.  

Check back for further updates, which will be posted as they become available.

  • Maui Lani brush fire. (5.23.22) PC: Ramu.
  • Maui Lani brush fire. (5.23.22) PC: James Larsen
  • Maui Lani brush fire. (5.23.22) PC: @ claire brace
  • Maui Lani brush fire. PC: Kaimana Nakamura (5.23.22)
  • Maui Lani brush fire. (5.23.22) PC: James Larsen
  • Maui Lani brush fire. (5.23.22) PC: @ claire brace
  • Maui Lani brush fire. (5.23.22) PC: @ claire brace
  • Maui Lani brush fire. (5.23.22) PC: @ claire brace
  • Maui Lani brush fire. (5.23.22) PC: @ abo biglarpour

*If you have images of news happening on Maui, send them to us at [email protected]

Previous posts:

UPDATE: (5:02 p.m.):

Maui fire crews continue to battle a brush fire reported in the Maui Lani area of Central Maui near the Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course in Kahului. The fire was first reported at around 3 p.m., and it forced the closure of the Kūihelani Highway in both directions until further notice due to zero visibility. At around 3:30 p.m., Maui police closed the Kūihelani Highway between Waikō Road and Puʻunēnē Avenue. Maui fire officials have not yet provided an estimate on the size of the fire or their handle on the blaze.

UPDATE (3:50 p.m.):

The Kūihelani Highway is closed between Waikō Road and Puʻunēnē Avenue in both directions due to brush fire.  The closure went into effect at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022. Police advise that the highway has zero visibility and is completely closed to traffic. Traffic is getting redirected onto Waikō Road and Puʻunēnē Avenue. 

PREVIOUS POST (3:24 p.m.):
KAHULUI / KUIHELANI HWY BRUSH FIRE:

Maui fire crews are responding to a report of a brush fire near the Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course in Central Maui. Heavy smoke could be seen from the Kūihelani Highway, between the highway and the golf course.

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.

Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
