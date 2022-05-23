Maui Obituaries for the week ending May 22, 2022. May they rest in peace.

April 9, 1954 – April 27, 2022

Ernest Santos Carvalho

Ernest S. Carvalho, 68, of Hilo passed away on April 27, 2022. Born April 9, 1954 in Hilo, he was a Veteran of the Air Force and a retired heavy equipment operator at the Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Farm.

He is survived by daughter, Crystal Carvalho; three grandchildren; half-brother, Robert “Diddo” (Patsy) Carvalho; in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary Tuesday, May 24 from 10-1. Service at Ballard Family Mortuary Wednesday, May 25 at 10 a.m. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Homelani Memorial Park, Ilima section.

Feb. 8, 1947 – May 2, 2022

Geraldine Yvonne “Geri” Bonner (Bickham)

Geraldine Yvonne Bonner (formerly Geraldine Sasaki and Geraldine Bickham), 75 of Kamuela passed away on May 2, 2022 in Kamuela. She was born on Feb. 8, 1947, on Kauaʻi. Geri worked as an Elementary School Teacher for over 40 years.



She is survived by her daughter Deanna Evans (Tom Zambeck) of Kamuela; son-in-law Steve Evans (Yan); sisters Glenna Marti of Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi and GayAnn Hite (Robert) of Vancouver, Washington.

Private services will be held.

Marilee Ruth Gillion

April 12, 1939 – Dec. 2, 2021

Celebration of Life

Marilee Ruth Gilliom

May 21, 2022 – 10 a.m.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church

520 One Street, Kahului, Maui, Hawaiʻi

Music and lunch to follow.

April 15, 1936 – May 4, 2022