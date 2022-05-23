Maui News

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending May 22, 2022

May 23, 2022, 12:58 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Obituaries for the week ending May 22, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Ernest Carvalho

April 9, 1954 – April 27, 2022

Ernest Santos Carvalho

Ernest S. Carvalho, 68, of Hilo passed away on April 27, 2022. Born April 9, 1954 in Hilo, he was a Veteran of the Air Force and a retired heavy equipment operator at the Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Farm.

He is survived by daughter, Crystal Carvalho; three grandchildren; half-brother, Robert “Diddo” (Patsy) Carvalho; in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary Tuesday, May 24 from 10-1. Service at Ballard Family Mortuary Wednesday, May 25 at 10 a.m. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Homelani Memorial Park, Ilima section.

Geraldine Bonner

Feb. 8, 1947 – May 2, 2022

Geraldine Yvonne “Geri” Bonner (Bickham)

Geraldine Yvonne Bonner (formerly Geraldine Sasaki and Geraldine Bickham), 75 of Kamuela passed away on May 2, 2022 in Kamuela. She was born on Feb. 8, 1947, on Kauaʻi. Geri worked as an Elementary School Teacher for over 40 years.


She is survived by her daughter Deanna Evans (Tom Zambeck) of Kamuela; son-in-law Steve Evans (Yan); sisters Glenna Marti of Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi and GayAnn Hite (Robert) of Vancouver, Washington.

Private services will be held.

Marilee Ruth Gillion

April 12, 1939 – Dec. 2, 2021

Celebration of Life
Marilee Ruth Gilliom
May 21, 2022 – 10 a.m.
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
520 One Street, Kahului, Maui, Hawaiʻi
Music and lunch to follow.

Anastacia Palmero

April 15, 1936 – May 4, 2022

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Council State Set Aside Money To Buy 257 Acres In Maʻalaea But Developer Beats Them To It 24 7 Earthquake Beneath Hualalai Volcano On Hawaiʻi Island Caused By Slip Along Fault No Tsunami Generated 3Maui Hospital Updates Visitor Policy Due To Rising Covid 19 Positivity Rates 4Red Placard Issued To Restaurant In Lahaina Maui 512th Annual Food Wine Festival Starts On Maui Then Moves To Big Island And Oʻahu 6Digital Zoning Map Proposed To Rezone 13 Parcels Consistent With Their Use