Maui News

DOH: Colon Cancer rates rise in adults under 50; screening recommended for 45- to 75-year-olds

May 24, 2022, 11:06 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

More information here.

Colorectal cancer, also known as colon cancer, is on the rise among people younger than 50, prompting a recent recommendation for everyone 45-75 years old to get screened, according to the state Department of Health.

According to a report by the American Cancer Society, someone born in 1990 is twice as likely to develop colon cancer as someone born in 1950.

The DOH says patients under 50 also presented with more advanced disease, lowering the likelihood that treatment would be effective.

Because routine screening hasn’t been offered to adults under 50 until recently, the DOH says colon cancer can be difficult to diagnose.

Symptoms include:

  • Changes in bowel habits, such as constipation or diarrhea
  • Abdominal pain, including cramps or gas
  • Rectal bleeding
  • Fatigue
  • Weight loss
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Medical professionals say these symptoms can also occur with other health conditions, including bowel disease or hemorrhoids.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“People under 50 are more likely to attribute their symptoms to one of those conditions instead of colon cancer, which was previously considered a disease of older people,” according to officials with the DOH.

According to the DOH, risk factors associated with colon cancer include a history of ulcerative colitis and obesity, smoking and drinking alcohol, and certain genetic conditions. Although not every factor can be easily lessened, the DOH says eating healthy and regular physical activity can reduce cancer risk. The Department further advises those who smoke that “the best time to quit is now.”

In addition to prevention, department officials say increasing awareness and screening among adults under 50 is critical.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Screening can detect cancers when they are most treatable and can even prevent colon cancers from occurring by removing precancerous polyps before they turn into cancer,” the DOH reports.

The Department of Health’s Get Screened Hawaiʻi campaign promotes colon cancer screenings for everyone between the ages of 45 and 75.

The DOH offers the following action tips:

  • If you notice symptoms, see a healthcare provider right away.
  • If you have a family history of colon cancer, talk to a healthcare provider about the appropriate time to get screened.
  • If you don’t have a healthcare provider, call Aloha United Way at 211.
Colon cancer screening. VC: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

More information on colon cancer screening is available at GetScreened.hawaii.gov.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Crews Respond To Brush Fire Near Maui Lani Golf Course In Kahului 2Law Enforcement Arrest Three On Maui For Alleged Electronic Enticement Of A Child 3Man Injured By Accidental Discharge Of Firearm At Kula Home 4Maui Obituaries Week Ending May 22 2022 5Maui Police Administer Narcan To Revive Teen In Response To Possible Opioid Overdose 6Four Maui County Students Receive Josh And Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarships