A Kuikahi Village Project rendering shows workforce homes along Kuikahi Drive. PC: Munekiyo and Hiraga PC: Munekiyo and Hiraga

Kuʻikahi Village Project, which aims to build 202 workforce housing units on about 15 acres in Wailuku, cleared a significant hurdle recently.

Developed by Alaula Builders, Kuʻikahi Village calls for a variety of residences, including multifamily, duplex, townhome, live-work, tiny home and single-family units. Residences will go toward families earning between 60% and 140% of the Area Median Income.

Construction has a price tag of about $65 million, and work could take two and a half to three years to complete, the project’s final environmental assessment said.

Kuʻikahi Village received a Finding of No Significant Impact, according to Monday’s edition of “The Environmental Notice” published by the state Office of Planning and Sustainable Development.

This means that state law requiring environmental study was met by the project’s environmental assessment, and a deeper environmental impact statement won’t be needed. Now, the public has 30 days from Monday to challenge the decision.

Wayne N. Hedani of the Wailuku Heights Extension Community Association said the group backs the project despite traffic and other concerns.

“We support this project for the positive benefits it will provide for those who have not obtained needed housing, especially our young people,” he wrote to the consultants. “Please ensure that it goes to those who truly need it as opposed to offshore investors and speculators.”

In coordination with the county Department of Public Works, the applicant is proposing a roundabout at the southeast project driveway with Kuʻikahi Drive.

The proposed project site is located mauka of Honoapi‘ilani Highway and adjacent to Kuʻikahi Drive, which borders the site to the north.

While there are other affordable housing projects being developed in the Wailuku area currently, the project is “unique in providing a variety of unit types to accommodate families of different sizes,” the final environmental assessment said.

Kuʻikahi residences include 120 multifamily, condo units, 18 duplexes, 14 townhomes, 16 live-work, 28 studios and six single-family homes.

The proposal also has “a minor residential business component” through the live-work units, which are envisioned to be for neighborhood services or office types of businesses.

Aside from the homes, about 456 parking stalls will be built onsite for resident and visitor use. Also, a pavilion, playground, pedestrian and bike path, along with “spot parks” for residents’ use, will be constructed.

Related improvements cover internal roadways and sidewalks, landscaping, drainage improvements and utility connections.

Kuʻikahi would be an infill project as it is generally surrounded by existing residential development to the north, south and west, and commercial development to the east, according to the report. Also, the site is near existing infrastructure and services and amenities that support residential housing.

While it will require other permits and approvals, the project triggers an environmental review under state law due to its proposed use of county lands for roadway improvements.

Led by president Doyle Betsill, Alaula Builders focuses on “well-built, sustainable homes” for Maui kamaʻaina. The company’s projects include workforce projects Hale Kaiola and Hale Waipuilani, both in Kihei.

To view the project’s final environmental assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact, visit “The Environmental Notice.”