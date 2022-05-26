No tsunami after 6.9 quake SE of Loyalty Islands

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a 6.9 preliminary magnitude earthquake reported at 5:38 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, southeast of the Loyalty Islands. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no threat to Hawaiʻi.

No tsunami after 7.2 Peru earthquake

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a 7.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake reported at 2:02 a.m. HST on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Central Peru. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that based on all available data, there is no threat because the earthquake was located too deep inside the Earth.