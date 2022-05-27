Mālama Hamakua Maui

Mālama Hamakua Maui will host its first monthly planting day during a workday this Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Volunteers will meet at the Haʻikū Community Center at 8:30 a.m. where they will get directions to the planting site.

Planting will include ulu trees and ti leaf plants. Tools are available, volunteers are asked to bring their own, if they are able (including weed eaters). Refreshments will be served.

MHM is a community based nonprofit formed in 2016 and tasked with management of more than 300 acres of Maui’s coastal north shore open space for present and future generations.

Mālama Hamakua is made up of community members, other recreational users and families with generational ties to the Hamakua lands.

MHM management goals include safe access for recreational users, restoration of the native ecosystems on this former pineapple land, cultural preservation of the land’s unique history and community education programs.

“Within the Moku of Hamakua, we firmly believe in the need to work together from mauka to makai, and invite you to join our mission of responsible land management of this treasured area that is used, revered, and respected by hikers, bikers, horse riders, cultural practices, and surfers around the world,” organizers said. “Our Maui community all worked together to keep this area free of development, let’s continue to Hui together to protect the land, the ocean and this world renowned surf break.”

The pubic is invited to support MHM’s mission to protect this area by donating, learning more, and taking part in Malama days, held the last Saturday of each month.

Visit malamahamakuamaui.com for more information.