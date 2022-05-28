The 50th Kupuna Aloha Luncheon will be held on Saturday, July 30, at the Grand Wailea Haleakala Ballroom, the first in-person luncheon since 2019 (shown here) due to the pandemic. PC: courtesy Maui Economic Opportunity.

Candidates invited to 50th Kupuna Aloha Luncheon

Candidates for public office are invited to sign up for a display table at the 50th Kupuna Aloha Luncheon, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 30, in the Grand Wailea Haleakalā Ballroom.

Five decades ago, the event was organized by Maui Economic Opportunity to give kupuna an opportunity to meet candidates for Maui County office face to face. Vendors, nonprofits and government agencies, who have a connection to kupuna, also are invited to sign up for a table.

The cost of a table is $200 and includes one meal ticket. For candidates, the fees collected are considered an advertising expense. Funds raised will help defray the luncheon cost of the 300 kupuna who are expected to attend.

Door prizes also are being solicited for the luncheon.

The deadline to sign up for a table is July 5. Checks may be made payable to Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc.; please note “Kupuna Aloha Luncheon” in the memo line.

This is the first in-person kupuna luncheon held since 2019 due to the pandemic. In addition to meeting candidates, the event honors kupuna who have volunteered their time, skills and funds to strengthen the Maui County community.

Tony Krieg, the long-time CEO of Hale Makua, and US Sen. Mazie Hirono will be honored as Kupuna Advocates of the Year. Hirono will be appearing via livestream.

For more information, contact Zilpah Kaimiola, Planning and Coordinating Council senior coordinator, by phone at 808-243-4313 or 808-269-1058 or by email at [email protected] Checks may be mailed to MEO, P.O. Box 2122, Kahului, HI 96733.

Democratic Party Convention | May 27-29

PC: Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi / Facebook

The Democratic Party Convention reconvenes on Saturday, May 28 to debate and vote on changes to the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i’s rules and platform.

The theme of the convention is “E Kūkulu Hou Kākou,” meaning let us build back better together – in recognition of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, which is an ambitious plan to create jobs, cut taxes, and lower costs for working families.

There will also be speeches throughout the day from current elected officials like Governor David Ige, Senator Brian Schatz, Senator Mazie K. Hirono, and candidates running for office such as Lt. Governor Josh Green, Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele (HI-02), and Vicky Cayetano.

Congresswoman Grace Meng, who represents New York’s Sixth Congressional District, will deliver the keynote address. Delegates will also hear messages from the Chair of the Minnesota Democratic Party, Ken Martin, who will be attending in person; and recorded messages from Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Congressman Mark Takano, and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

The LG Candidate Forum and Governor Candidate Forum can be viewed via Facebook.com/HawaiiDems.

On Sunday, May 29 by 5 p.m., the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i will announce the results of the election for the next state chair.

Gubernatorial Candidate Vicky Cayetano to file nomination papers – May 31

Vicky Cayetano plans to file nomination papers for the Governor’s race, according to a campaign announcement.

Vicky Cayetano is an entrepreneur and business executive who co-founded United Laundry Services 34 years ago and grew the company to become the largest commercial laundry in the state with more than 1,000 employees prior to COVID-19.

She left the company to campaign full-time for the governorship.

Vicky Cayetano’s “Family Focused Economy” plan details her views and action steps on issues facing Hawaiʻi such as the high cost of living, lack of affordable housing, and stronger ethics oversight for those in public service.

As president of the Hawaiʻi Chamber of Commerce, Vicky Cayetano led an effort for the fair adjustment of unemployment taxes by the legislature and was a PBN Businesswoman of the Year. A former first lady by virtue of her marriage to former Governor Ben Cayetano, she is running “to improve the lives of the people of our state and build a better future for Hawaiʻi,” according to a campaign announcement.

Bissen, mayoral candidate hosts Kula meet-and-greet

Richard bissen for mayor campaign

Former Chief Judge, Richard Bissen, Maui County Mayoral candidate, hosted a Meet and Greet at the Kula Community Center on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

“Bissen’s experience and leadership as Chief Judge during COVID-19 was paramount to his being able to open the Justice Department before any other in the state and operate with in-person juries and absolutely no COVID cases,” according to a campaign announcement.

Bissen’s speech on the subject of the pandemic came after resident, Leo Caires spoke of keiki and their experiences with COVID and at-home learning.

Musician and composer Nāpua Greig and Kalani Miles Music also performed at the gathering.

An estimated 120 attendees engaged with Bissen face-to-face as they collected information about his vision for Maui’s future.

Additional meet-and-greet events are planned at the following locations. All events are from 5:30-7:30 p.m. unless specified otherwise.

Thursday, June 2, 2022: Sherri Reeve’s Art Studio in Makawao

Thursday, June 16, 2022: Lahaina Civic Center

Thursday, June 30, 2022: Kīhei Community Center

Thursday, July 7, 2022: Haʻikū Community Center

Thursday, July 14, 2022: Hāna at Wananalua Church

Wednesday, July 27, 2022: Pāʻia Community Center

Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022: Kula Community Center

Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022: Haʻikū Community Center

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022: Pāʻia Community Center

Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022: Kahului Community Center

For more information visit bissenmovement.com or join the campaign on social media on Facebook or Instagram at @bissenmovement.

Election Calendar

Saturday, May 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file party papers

Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Candidate filing deadline

Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy

Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file objections to a nomination paper

Friday, June 24, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots to overseas voters

Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Voters receive begin to receive ballots in the mail for the Primary Election

Monday Aug. 1, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 Primary Election

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 – Primary Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter service centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter service centers and places of deposit close Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit ballot questions

Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 – Deadline to file election objections

Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots overseas to voters

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 – Voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 General Election

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file election objections

To submit information on campaign fundraisers, endorsements, and community meet & greet events, send items to [email protected]