Josh and his wife Jaime Green at the commencement ceremony

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree of science in a commencement ceremony that took place in Pennsylvania on May 24, 2022.

“The honorary degree from Swarthmore College is not only a prestigious recognition of Lt. Governor Green’s achievements in his role as a public official, but also a recognition of his continued role as an emergency room physician,” according to a press release announcement from the Lt. Gov.’s office. Lt. Governor Green is the only lieutenant governor across the United States who is also a practicing physician.

Swarthmore College President Valerie Smith recognized Lt. Governor Green as “a shining example of Swarthmore’s commitment to empowering students to give back to their communities.” President Smith called direct attention to Lt. Governor Green’s leadership as Hawaiʻi’s COVID-19 liaison, guiding Hawaiʻi through the pandemic with the lowest number of COVID-19 cases per capita in the nation.

Lt. Governor Green, a graduate of the Swarthmore class of 92’, was named Hawaiʻi Physician of the year in 2009 and again in 2022.

During Lt. Governor Green’s commencement ceremony acceptance speech, he praised the “Swarthmore Ethos” for his continued success and drive to help those in need. Lt. Governor Green’s dedication to helping others is what led him to join the National Health Service Corps to help underserved communities.

“Josh Green’s pragmatic leadership and medical background has helped Hawaiʻi lead the way in our fight against COVID. Having a leader who really understands the issues and follows the science is why we’ve had so much success saving lives during the pandemic. We are so proud of all of his accomplishments, including his honorary Degree of Science from his Alma Mater,” said Dr. Jim Ireland, Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.