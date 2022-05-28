Kaialiʻi Kahele. File photo PC: Hawaiʻi State Senate.

US Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele joined 130 of his colleagues in the US House of Representatives to call on Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Majority Whip James Clyburn to take action now and deliver on gun safety legislation.

In light of the gun violence in America, the House members wrote:

“The time to act is now. The American people and President Biden are demanding that Congress act before more lives are needlessly lost to gun violence. We can and must continue to work in the House to tackle the gun violence crisis in this country even though we know that Senate Republicans will continue to use the filibuster to block any meaningful reforms. The fact is, there are numerous pieces of gun violence prevention legislation still pending in the House that have the support of the majority of Americans.”

The membership underscored the number of lives lost in recent years directly due to gun violence and highlighted the mass shootings in New York and Texas that took place earlier this month, writing: “More than 240,000 Americans have lost their lives to gun violence … In the last two weeks alone, we’ve lost 31 innocent lives to mass shootings in Buffalo and now Texas.”

On Wednesday night in Honolulu, a shooting near the Blaisdell Arena occurred.

See the full text of the letter below: