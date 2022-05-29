Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 29, 2022

May 29, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
6-8
5-7
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:15 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:42 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:02 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:08 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:10 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




The current south swell is starting to decline this morning with observations from Buoy 51003 showing a slight decrease in swell height and period as compared to yesterdays observations. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) for south facing shores was cancelled this morning as surf heights are expected to drop just below HSA thresholds. The next south swell will arrive on Monday and likely exceed HSA levels from Monday night into Tuesday, then slowly decline each day through the rest of the week. 


A medium period northwest swell is expected to arrive today and hold into Monday. Northwest swell energy will slowly decline through the week and flatten out by Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy this week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with NNE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
