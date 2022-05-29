Maui Surf Forecast for May 29, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:02 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
Swell Summary
The current south swell is starting to decline this morning with observations from Buoy 51003 showing a slight decrease in swell height and period as compared to yesterdays observations. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) for south facing shores was cancelled this morning as surf heights are expected to drop just below HSA thresholds. The next south swell will arrive on Monday and likely exceed HSA levels from Monday night into Tuesday, then slowly decline each day through the rest of the week.
A medium period northwest swell is expected to arrive today and hold into Monday. Northwest swell energy will slowly decline through the week and flatten out by Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy this week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with NNE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com