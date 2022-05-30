Kicking off on World Oceans Day, Maui residents and guests are invited for a ‘Sunscreen Swap’ event hosted by Project Reef, which will allow them to turn in their chemical sunscreens in exchange for a complimentary Project Reef Mineral SPF 30. PC: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea will launch a collaboration with Maui-based Project Reef, in a concerted effort to encourage “breaking up” with chemical sunscreen.

The initiative launches on June 8, 2022, in conjunction with World Oceans Day. The effort aims to protect and preserve the coastal waters, coral reefs and other marine species that surround Hawaiʻi.

This also comes ahead of a ban on the sale, distribution, and use of non-mineral sunscreens in Maui County, which goes into effect in October 2022. Bill 135 was introduced by Maui County Councilmember Kelly Takaya King, and was signed into law as Ordinance 5306 by Maui Mayor Michael Victorino on Dec. 6, 2021.

Beginning next Wednesday, Four Seasons Resort Maui will enhance its complimentary sunscreen offering across the pools and beach with Project Reef Mineral SPF 30 and SPF 50 options.

Project Reef is a new, reef-safe all-mineral suncare brand that offers sustainable all-natural sunscreens. The products are reef-safe, vegan, cruelty free, broad-spectrum, and non-nano.

Additionally, the Resort aims to educate guests on the importance of moving away from the use of harmful chemical sunscreen and switching to mineral sunscreen, for their health and the ocean’s, through messaging touchpoints across the Resort.

“We encourage our guests to experience the natural wonder that our incredible island offers. Making connections with the ocean, whether it be through our outrigger canoe program, a snorkel, or one of the many other ways to enjoy our waters, creates a bond to this place and encourages stewardship,” said Director of Cultural Programs “Aunty” Wendy Tuivaioge. “Now, we’re proud to offer a truly reef-safe product that protects our guests as well as our ocean.”

To kick off the collaboration, Project Reef will host an on-site Sunscreen Swap at the resort on World Oceans Day. Maui residents and guests on the island are invited to visit the Beachfront Landing at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 8, 2022, to turn in their chemical sunscreens in exchange for a complimentary Project Reef Mineral SPF 30.

“We are thrilled to take part in the launch of the mineral sunscreen guest offerings at Four Seasons Resort Maui,” said Matt Roomet, Founder of Project Reef. “Since we introduced Project Reef in March 2022, we have been full steam ahead working to ban chemical sunscreens in the US. This collaboration comes at a perfect time, as it allows us to spread our mission to more consumers and educate on the importance of breaking up with chemical sunscreen and switching to mineral now.”