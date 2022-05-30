Maui News

Two Molokaʻi High School seniors receive Kukui Mālamalama scholarship

May 30, 2022, 6:51 AM HST
Molokai High School screenshot from WASC highlight video / https://www.molokaihighschool.com

Two Molokaʻi High School graduates were awarded $2,000 each and a Da Kine backpack by the Kukui Mālamalama scholarship program in memory of Kekuhaupio Likua. 

The scholarship award is administered by the Friends of Molokai High & Middle Schools Foundation. 

The Kukui Mālamalama scholarships are funded by local residents that are interested in seeing more students continue their education after high school.

This year’s recipients are Steven Arce and Dianthe Kaili.

Arce plans to attend Hawaiʻi Community College and major in national resource management of our forests ecosystems and agroforestry.

Kaili will attend college to pursue a degree in art.

Seven schools are participating in the Kukui Mālamalama scholarship program, including: King Kekaulike High School, Hāna High School, Molokaʻi High School, Lānaʻi High School, Ke Kula Niʻihau School, Waiʻanae High School and Kahuku High School. 

The award goes to students of good character who want to continue their education after high school.

