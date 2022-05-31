Election, campaign line-up: Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce hosts meet and greet; Voting explained
“Maui Filipino Chamber Of Commerce Host Maui County Candidates 2022”
The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce announced today a meet and greet with Maui County Candidates of 2022. The event is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. to be held at the Velma Santos Community Center at 395 Waena Street in Wailuku.
The event is open to the public and admission is free.
The event was organized to allow the business community and the public to hear directly from the candidates about their positions specifically addressing business in Maui County, as well as their priorities if elected in Maui County to serve in 2023.
All candidates who filed for the 2022 Primary Election for the County of Maui are invited to participate. Candidates are encouraged to RSVP in advance to secure a table.
For more information on this or the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce, please email [email protected] or call 808-870-3219.
Hawaiʻi Elections Explained
This overview of the election process in Hawaiʻi was produced by the state Office of Elections. Click on the video to learn more about mail-in ballots and how to register.
Election Calendar
- Saturday, May 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file party papers
- Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Candidate filing deadline
- Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy
- Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file objections to a nomination paper
- Friday, June 24, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health
- Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots to overseas voters
- Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers
- Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Voters receive begin to receive ballots in the mail for the Primary Election
- Monday Aug. 1, 2022 – Voter service centers open
- Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 Primary Election
- Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot
- Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 – Primary Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter service centers and places of deposit close
- Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit ballot questions
- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 – Deadline to file election objections
- Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health
- Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots overseas to voters
- Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers
- Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 – Voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election
- Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 – Voter service centers open
- Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 General Election
- Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot
- Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close
- Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file election objections
To submit information on campaign fundraisers, endorsements, and community meet & greet events, send items to [email protected]