Green Party of Hawai’i announces 2022 State Convention

The Green Party of Hawai’i will host their 2022 Annual State Convention, on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 12 to 3 p.m. HST, via both video/teleconference on Zoom and onsite on O’ahu at the Church of the Crossroads, located at 1212 University Avenue, Honolulu.

At the GPH 2022 Annual State Convention, officers will be elected, and any proposed By-Laws or Platform changes will be voted on. The party will also introduce its 2022 Green Party candidates.

The guest speaker this year will be Dr. Craig Downs, an internationally renowned research biologist. He will speak on the protection of coral reefs and the ocean environment from toxic pesticides and sunscreens.

There is no charge to attend the GPH annual state convention; however, donations are

encouraged to fund the Party’s activities.

Organizers say the GPH stands on four pillars: Democracy, Ecology, Peace, and Social Justice.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Since 1992, the GPH has been on the ballot in Hawai’i, fielding candidates over the years for various elected offices, including governor, Congress, mayors and council members on various islands.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In 1992, with the election of Keiko Bonk to the County of Hawaiʻi County Council, Hawaiʻi became the first state in the United States electing a Green Party member in a partisan race, having beaten both a Democrat incumbent and a Republican challenger.

More information is available at: www.greenpartyofhawaii.org

Candidate Filing ends on June 7

Hawaiʻi Office of Elections

This overview of the candidate filing process in Hawaiʻi was produced by the state Office of Elections. Click on the video to learn more about how to file papers as a candidate to appear on the ballot.

PC: Office of Elections, State of Hawaiʻi.

Human Rights Campaign endorses nine pro-LGBTQ+ equality US Senators for reelection

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today, the Human Rights Campaign PAC (HRC PAC) announced its endorsement of nine pro-LGBTQ+ equality US Senators for reelection — including Brian Schatz of Hawaiʻi, Tammy Duckworth, Michael Bennet, Richard Blumenthal, Patty Murray, Alex Padilla, Charles Schumer, Chris Van Hollen and Ron Wyden.

In a closely divided Senate, these lawmakers cast key votes in the historic confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court and Pete Buttigieg as the nation’s first openly LGBTQ+ cabinet secretary, according to the PAC.

They also helped pass the American Rescue Plan in an effort to support the economy during the pandemic and the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which makes lynching a federal crime, and they voted to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act.

“They also support important legislation that the nation still needs, such as the Equality Act, which will enshrine protections against discrimination for LGBTQ+ people, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, American Dream and Promise, and voting rights reforms to protect the nation’s democracy,” according to the PAC.

Human Rights Campaign Interim President Joni Madison said:

“Maintaining and expanding the pro-equality majority in the US Senate is of utmost importance this November in order to defend the progress we’ve made and push for more. The first step toward growing that majority is to return this group of leaders, all of whom have shown a commitment to backing legislation that helps all people, regardless of their political orientation, to the Senate. They have been defenders of our democracy, and allies for marginalized communities. The Human Rights Campaign is proud to support their candidacies and looks forward to seeing the great work that is possible, with their leadership, in the years to come.”

Election Calendar

Saturday, May 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file party papers

Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Candidate filing deadline

Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy

Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file objections to a nomination paper

Friday, June 24, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots to overseas voters

Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Voters receive begin to receive ballots in the mail for the Primary Election

Monday Aug. 1, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 Primary Election

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 – Primary Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter service centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter service centers and places of deposit close Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit ballot questions

Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 – Deadline to file election objections

Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots overseas to voters

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 – Voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 General Election

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file election objections

To submit information on campaign fundraisers, endorsements, and community meet & greet events, send items to [email protected]