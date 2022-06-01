Election, campaign line-up: Green Party to host convention; Candidate filing deadline approaches; Human Rights Campaign endorsements
Green Party of Hawai’i announces 2022 State Convention
The Green Party of Hawai’i will host their 2022 Annual State Convention, on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 12 to 3 p.m. HST, via both video/teleconference on Zoom and onsite on O’ahu at the Church of the Crossroads, located at 1212 University Avenue, Honolulu.
At the GPH 2022 Annual State Convention, officers will be elected, and any proposed By-Laws or Platform changes will be voted on. The party will also introduce its 2022 Green Party candidates.
The guest speaker this year will be Dr. Craig Downs, an internationally renowned research biologist. He will speak on the protection of coral reefs and the ocean environment from toxic pesticides and sunscreens.
There is no charge to attend the GPH annual state convention; however, donations are
encouraged to fund the Party’s activities.
Organizers say the GPH stands on four pillars: Democracy, Ecology, Peace, and Social Justice.
Since 1992, the GPH has been on the ballot in Hawai’i, fielding candidates over the years for various elected offices, including governor, Congress, mayors and council members on various islands.
In 1992, with the election of Keiko Bonk to the County of Hawaiʻi County Council, Hawaiʻi became the first state in the United States electing a Green Party member in a partisan race, having beaten both a Democrat incumbent and a Republican challenger.
More information is available at: www.greenpartyofhawaii.org
Candidate Filing ends on June 7
This overview of the candidate filing process in Hawaiʻi was produced by the state Office of Elections. Click on the video to learn more about how to file papers as a candidate to appear on the ballot.
Human Rights Campaign endorses nine pro-LGBTQ+ equality US Senators for reelection
Today, the Human Rights Campaign PAC (HRC PAC) announced its endorsement of nine pro-LGBTQ+ equality US Senators for reelection — including Brian Schatz of Hawaiʻi, Tammy Duckworth, Michael Bennet, Richard Blumenthal, Patty Murray, Alex Padilla, Charles Schumer, Chris Van Hollen and Ron Wyden.
In a closely divided Senate, these lawmakers cast key votes in the historic confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court and Pete Buttigieg as the nation’s first openly LGBTQ+ cabinet secretary, according to the PAC.
They also helped pass the American Rescue Plan in an effort to support the economy during the pandemic and the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which makes lynching a federal crime, and they voted to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act.
“They also support important legislation that the nation still needs, such as the Equality Act, which will enshrine protections against discrimination for LGBTQ+ people, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, American Dream and Promise, and voting rights reforms to protect the nation’s democracy,” according to the PAC.
Human Rights Campaign Interim President Joni Madison said:
“Maintaining and expanding the pro-equality majority in the US Senate is of utmost importance this November in order to defend the progress we’ve made and push for more. The first step toward growing that majority is to return this group of leaders, all of whom have shown a commitment to backing legislation that helps all people, regardless of their political orientation, to the Senate. They have been defenders of our democracy, and allies for marginalized communities. The Human Rights Campaign is proud to support their candidacies and looks forward to seeing the great work that is possible, with their leadership, in the years to come.”
Election Calendar
- Saturday, May 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file party papers
- Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Candidate filing deadline
- Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy
- Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file objections to a nomination paper
- Friday, June 24, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health
- Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots to overseas voters
- Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers
- Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Voters receive begin to receive ballots in the mail for the Primary Election
- Monday Aug. 1, 2022 – Voter service centers open
- Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 Primary Election
- Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot
- Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 – Primary Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter service centers and places of deposit close
- Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit ballot questions
- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 – Deadline to file election objections
- Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health
- Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots overseas to voters
- Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers
- Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 – Voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election
- Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 – Voter service centers open
- Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 General Election
- Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot
- Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close
- Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file election objections
To submit information on campaign fundraisers, endorsements, and community meet & greet events, send items to [email protected]