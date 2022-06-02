Maui News
Brown water advisory issued after high surf reaches foliage above the high water mark
A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for the south facing shores of Maui.
The state Department of Health Clean Water Branch reports that high surf has resulted in coastal waters reaching into foliage and other areas above the normal high-water mark, including roadways.
According to the advisory, “the public is advised to stay out of coastal waters that appear brown due to possible runoff containing pesticides and other chemicals, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, and debris that might be in the water.”
Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown the public is advised to stay out.
