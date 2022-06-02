L-R: Ryan Pereborow, Enterprise Branch Rental Manager; Nick Winfrey, Maui United Way President & CPO; and Kiko Camacho, Enterprise Area Rental Manager, Maui/Molokaʻi. Photo Couresty: Maui United Way

Enterprise Holdings held its annual employee workplace fundraiser, with a company match of its employee donations, to contribute $23,331 to Maui United Way’s 2021-2022 Live United Campaign.

“On behalf of the Maui and Molokaʻi Enterprise, Alamo and National ʻohana, we would like to say thank you for everything that Maui United Way has done and continues to do for the residents of Maui County,” said Kiko Camacho, Area Rental Manager of Maui/Molokaʻi. “We are truly inspired and appreciative of what the organizations continue to do for the community, especially during this very difficult time.”

Maui United Way’s President and CPO Nicholas Winfrey said the pledges have helped numerous families get back on their feet.

Each year, Maui United Way raises funds to support its 39 health and human service partner agencies. When donors give to Maui United Way, they join thousands who care for our community.

The partner agencies provide services in critical community need areas including: meeting basic community needs; preventing and treating substance abuse; nurturing and developing our keiki; caring for our kūpuna and our disabled; strengthening our families; and promoting education and healthy living.

To make a contribution, visit www.mauiunitedway.org or call 808-244-8787.