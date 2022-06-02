Maui News

Public scoping on proposed Kīpahulu Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area

June 2, 2022, 7:00 AM HST
* Updated June 1, 10:22 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Sanctuary in Kukui Bay, where taking of all marine life would be prohibited. PC: https://kipahulu.org

A virtual public scoping session is planned for the proposed Kīpahulu Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area (CBSFA), on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The session is scheduled by the Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Aquatic Resources.

The proposed Kīpahulu CBSFA is from Kālepa Gulch in the southwest to Pua‘alu‘u Gulch in the northeast, and covers roughly 5.7 miles of coastline.

Proposed Kīpahulu Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area PC: https://kipahulu.org

Proposed changes to the Hawai‘i Administrative Rules would establish: 

  • new bag limits
  • size limits
  • seasonal closures 
  • and/or gear restrictions for kala, ‘ōmilu, moi, kole, ‘opihi, ula and limu
  • a sanctuary in Kukui Bay, where taking of all marine life would be prohibited.

The changes would also 

  • prohibit take while night diving and scuba spearfishing
  • prohibit commercial take of akule
Proposed Kīpahulu Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area rules. PC: https://kipahulu.org
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The public is encouraged to participate. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Interested guests can register here – Zoom link information will be sent shortly before the scoping session. 

Background information is available online here:

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Piʻilani Highway Closed At Mile 39 At The In Kipahulu For Two Weeks 2Mauis Northshore Greenway Gets Long Awaited Blessing 3May 26 June 1 2022 Covid 19 Update 6 Deaths 8124 New Infections In Hawaiʻi 4Maui Hirono Visits Maui Tours Site Of Honoapiʻilani Realignment Project 5State Q2 Report Hawaiʻis Visitor Industry Recovery Accelerating Construction Busy Employment Increased 6Maui Entertainment Arts Community June 2 8