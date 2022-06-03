Maui News

Central Maui Water wins best tasting in Hawaiʻi; now competes nationally

June 3, 2022, 5:00 AM HST
* Updated June 2, 10:53 PM
The ʻĪao stream feeds water through intake pipes at the Maui County water facility. Screen shots courtesy: Shane Tegarden/County of Maui

Fresh water drawn from the ʻĪao aquifer in Central Maui won top honors in a “Best Tasting Water in Hawaiʻi” competition.

The ʻĪao water was judged against competitors in a blind test for clarity, taste and odor during a Hawaiʻi Rural Water Association Training and Technical Conference on May 25 in Kona.

Maui water supply personnel will receive a free round-trip ticket and accommodations in Washington, D.C., to compete against water from other states during the National Rural Water Association Rally in February.

“Congratulations to the Department of Water Supply for this much-deserved award,” Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said. “This award recognizes what Maui residents already know: Maui tap water tastes delicious, and it doesn’t require a plastic bottle that must be disposed of later.”

Maui County Department of Water Supply. (L-R): Marvin Ignacio, East District Operations and Maintenance Supervisor; Tony Linder, Water Treatment Plants Division Chief; Director Helene Kau; Kelly Wright, East Division Assistant Operations and Maintenance Supervisory; and Lilia Hudson, Staff Services Assistant. Photo Credit: Shane Tegarden

Department of Water Supply Director Helene Kau said: “It takes hard work, planning and know-how to routinely deliver this precious resource to our residents. I thank our staff for all they do to supply clean, safe water to customers on 37,000 service accounts on Maui and Molokaʻi.”

