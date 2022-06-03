Central Maui Water wins best tasting in Hawaiʻi; now competes nationally
Fresh water drawn from the ʻĪao aquifer in Central Maui won top honors in a “Best Tasting Water in Hawaiʻi” competition.
The ʻĪao water was judged against competitors in a blind test for clarity, taste and odor during a Hawaiʻi Rural Water Association Training and Technical Conference on May 25 in Kona.
Maui water supply personnel will receive a free round-trip ticket and accommodations in Washington, D.C., to compete against water from other states during the National Rural Water Association Rally in February.
“Congratulations to the Department of Water Supply for this much-deserved award,” Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said. “This award recognizes what Maui residents already know: Maui tap water tastes delicious, and it doesn’t require a plastic bottle that must be disposed of later.”
Department of Water Supply Director Helene Kau said: “It takes hard work, planning and know-how to routinely deliver this precious resource to our residents. I thank our staff for all they do to supply clean, safe water to customers on 37,000 service accounts on Maui and Molokaʻi.”