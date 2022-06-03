Maui News

Hāna Hwy closed due to vehicle accident fronting Pāʻia Bay

June 3, 2022, 1:33 PM HST
* Updated June 3, 3:49 PM
Update: (3:31 p.m., 6.3.22)

The Hāna Highway remains closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle accident reported earlier this afternoon fronting Pāʻia Bay. Maui police say officers were escorting a crew from Hawaiian Electric Company to the scene to conduct repairs. As of 3:31 p.m., the highway remained closed with west bound traffic being diverted mauka at Baldwin Avenue and east bound traffic being diverted onto Haleakalā Highway or back onto Hāna Highway going Kahului bound.

Update: (2:12 p.m. 6.3.22)

Motorists traveling to or from Pāʻia are advised of a traffic accident on the Hāna Highway fronting Pāʻia Bay.  

The Hāna Highway is closed in both directions. Motorists traveling into East Maui are being redirected onto Haleakalā Highway, or back onto Hāna Highway going Kahului bound.  

Those headed into Kahului are being redirected mauka bound onto Baldwin Avenue.

Previous Post: (6.3.22 at 1:25 p.m.)

Hāna Highway is closed fronting Pāʻia Bay in both directions due to a motor vehicle accident. Traffic is being redirected mauka bound on Baldwin Avenue.

