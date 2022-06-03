Maui Now graphic.

A Maui man is hospitalized with critical life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run collision in South Maui on Thursday night. Police also arrested a California man after he allegedly fled on foot following the crash.

The incident was reported at around 11:09 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 on South Kīhei Road, about 172 feet north of Kūlanihākoʻi Street in Kīhei.

According to police reports, a preliminary investigation reveals that a tan 2000 Ford van, traveling northbound on South Kīhei Road, collided into the rear of a silver 2012 Nissan Versa four-door sedan traveling the same direction.

As a result of this collision, the operator of the Nissan, a 52-year-old Kīhei man, needed to be extricated from his vehicle by Fire Department personnel. He was initially transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room in stable condition, but was later upgraded to critical life-threatening condition.

Police say the operator of the Ford van fled the area on foot prior to police arrival. Police later arrested a 32-year-old man from Fresno, California on suspicion of: first degree negligent injury, and collision involving death or serious bodily injury.

Police say the department’s Vehicular Homicide Unit suspect speed as a factor in the crash. The involvement of drugs and alcohol has yet to be determined as the investigation is ongoing.