Reid Pursley to Assistant Chief of Uniformed Services. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department announced today the promotion of Reid Pursley to Assistant Chief of Uniformed Services.

AC Pursley joined the department in 2000, and began his career as a Police Officer I in Kīhei Patrol.

He then transferred to the Molokaʻi Patrol District. Upon his return, he was assigned to Wailuku Patrol before being promoted as an investigator in the Vice Gambling and Morals Unit.

Pursley was later promoted to Sergeant, and after a short time in Lahaina Patrol, he was assigned to the Criminal Intelligence Unit until his promotion to Lieutenant.

As a Lieutenant, his assignments included being the Night Commander in Kīhei Patrol, then the Commander of the Plans, Training, Research, and Development Section.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Chief Pursley was also promoted to Captain, where he served as the Lahaina District Commander until his current assignment.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

He and his wife Kiana have four children and three grandchildren.