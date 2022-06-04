Maui News

E-Cycling Maui moving to new recycling center on Hansen Road in Puʻunēnē

June 4, 2022, 7:15 AM HST
* Updated June 3, 4:24 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Electronic waste now can be recycled at new center in Puʻunēnē.

E-Cycling Maui is moving to the new ReThink Recycling Center in Puʻunēnē at 301 Hansen Road.

The recycling center’s entrance is on Pūlehu Road near its intersection with Hansen Road.

The Maui County Electronics Recycling Program is sponsored by the County of Maui and the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health.

E-Cycling Maui signs are posted at the entrance to the new location. Customers may deliver computers, laptops, printers, monitors and televisions to the new location starting today.

Items will continue to be received at the old location at 901 Lower Main St. in Wailuku until its final closure on July 30.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Collection hours at both locations are on Tuesdays from 1 to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring items for E-Cycling only during these hours of operation.

For more information about items collected, pick-ups for a fee, hours of operation or commercial drop-offs, call the E-Cycling Hotline at 808-280‐6460 or email: [email protected].

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Queen Kaʻahumanu Center Pitched As Future Site For Apartments But Council Shuts It Down 2Maui Man Hospitalized With Life Threatening Injuries After Hit And Run In Kihei 3Hana Hwy Closed Due To Vehicle Accident Fronting Paia Bay 4Piʻilani Highway Closed At Mile 39 At The In Kipahulu For Two Weeks 5Maui Police Department Announces Assistant Chief Promotion 6Brown Water Advisory Issued After High Surf Reaches Foliage Above The High Water Mark