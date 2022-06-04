Electronic waste now can be recycled at new center in Puʻunēnē.

E-Cycling Maui is moving to the new ReThink Recycling Center in Puʻunēnē at 301 Hansen Road.

The recycling center’s entrance is on Pūlehu Road near its intersection with Hansen Road.

The Maui County Electronics Recycling Program is sponsored by the County of Maui and the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health.

E-Cycling Maui signs are posted at the entrance to the new location. Customers may deliver computers, laptops, printers, monitors and televisions to the new location starting today.

Items will continue to be received at the old location at 901 Lower Main St. in Wailuku until its final closure on July 30.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Collection hours at both locations are on Tuesdays from 1 to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring items for E-Cycling only during these hours of operation.

For more information about items collected, pick-ups for a fee, hours of operation or commercial drop-offs, call the E-Cycling Hotline at 808-280‐6460 or email: [email protected].