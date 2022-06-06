PC: Hauʻoli Piha

A new Maui nonprofit is hosting educational workshops – online and in-person – for the general public, Certified Prevention Specialists, Certified Substance Abuse Counselors, Licensed Clinical Social Workers and those working with youth, families, and communities to address mental health issues and Substance Use Disorders.

Hauʻoli Piha’s mission is to promote and link evidence-based programs with individuals, families and the broader community to relieve mental health afflictions, improve joyfulness in their lives and help them stay connected with each other.

“We welcome caregivers, families, social work professionals, therapists and the general public to join us for these important conversations about mental health services for both the young and the kupuna in our community,” said Patrick Saka, Hauʻoli Piha Chief Executive and Collaboration Officer.

Online workshop information is as follows:

Dr. Sean O’Hara, Psy.D, NCAC I, SAP and Michele Navarro Ishiki, LCSW, CSAC will present the following:

Tech Addiction – Sociological, Psychological and Cultural Impact, 9 to 11 a.m. June 16; tickets, $25. (This earns two ADAD-certified and NASW continuing education unit credit hours.) This presentation focuses on society’s pervasive technology and digital revolution and how it impacts people, especially younger people born after 1996. Technology also affects the aging process and people’s medical and psychological health. Sign-up at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tech-addiction-sociological-psychological-and-cultural-impact-tickets-333044724737

Impact of COVID-19 on Mental Health and Substance Abuse Disorder, 1 to 3 p.m. June 16; tickets, $25. (This earns two ADAD-certified and NASW CEU credit hours.) The pandemic’s public health impact has gone beyond treatment of patients afflicted by the virus itself. Fear and isolation have led to millions of Americans suffering from significant problems with mental health and substance abuse. Social workers are seeking ways to help while minimizing ongoing impacts to people’s lives. Sign-up at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/impact-of-covid-19-on-mental-health-and-sud-tickets-333046469957

Cyberbullying, Cyberstalking, Sexting and the Law, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 23; tickets, $50. (This earns four ADAD-certified and NASW CEU credit hours.) The use of technology has created a new wave of illegal activities negatively impacting members of our community, in particular, our youth and elderly. Learn about these crimes, how to recognize them and what laws are in place to address them. Sign-up at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/357779396807

Hau’oli Piha, formed to help relieve mental health afflictions, is also offering an in-person daylong training session. “Mālama I Nā Kahu Mālama” will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 24 at the J. Walter Cameron Center. Cost is $50. (This earns five CEU credit hours.) Sign-up at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/malama-i-na-kahu-malama-caring-for-caregivers-tickets-298884440407

Topics covered during training sessions include:

Self-care: Why is it important for providers?; presented by Paul Tonnessen, executive director of Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui; and Michele Navarro Ishiki, licensed clinical social worker, certified substance abuse counselor and chief clinical officer of Mental Health Services, Hau`oli Piha.

The Ethics of Self-care; presented by Jessica Garlock, licensed social worker.

Introduction to Therapeutic Music; presented by Nā Hōkū Hanohano award nominee Kaulike Pescaia and ʻOhana; Calvin Hara, former general manager and administrator of Mānoa Cottage Care Homes; and Faith Gianan, general manager and administrator of Roselani Place.

Collective Trauma (and/or Grief) and the Pandemic; presented by Garlock.

The sessions are aimed at helping individuals and organizations on the front line of providing mental health care before and during the pandemic.

“These sessions recognize and honor those on the front lines of providing mental health care before and during the pandemic, and the need for them to mālama, or take care, of each other,” Navarro Ishiki said. “Participants will also be gain insights about Hauʻoli Piha and learn why we want to help the community we live in.”

For more information or to change lives with a donation to Hauʻoli Piha, call 808-930-5559 or https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=ELU2LUFHRCL8U. Visit www.hauolipiha.org