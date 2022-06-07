The annual St. Anthony School Golf Tournament fundraiser dubbed Links to Education at the Maui Nui Golf Course at 470 Lipoa Parkway in Kīhei for Saturday, June 18, 2022 is still accepting registrations and donations.

Limited spots are available for a two-person scramble, which will be followed by an awards luncheon at the Stawasz Hall at St.Theresa Church.

All funds raised will go towards the school’s athletic department. Non-players may still support the event by donating a prize or by volunteering to assist with the event. Alumni are especially invited to participate.

The application form is available on sasmaui.org, or those interested may call 808-244-4190 at extension 228.