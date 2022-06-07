Maui News

Players, donors, and volunteers sought for St. Anthony School golf tournament fundraiser

June 7, 2022, 7:14 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The annual St. Anthony School Golf Tournament fundraiser dubbed Links to Education at the Maui Nui Golf Course at 470 Lipoa Parkway in Kīhei for Saturday, June 18, 2022 is still accepting registrations and donations.

Limited spots are available for a two-person scramble, which will be followed by an awards luncheon at the Stawasz Hall at St.Theresa Church.

All funds raised will go towards the school’s athletic department. Non-players may still support the event by donating a prize or by volunteering to assist with the event. Alumni are especially invited to participate. 

The application form is available on sasmaui.org, or those interested may call 808-244-4190 at extension 228. 

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Arrests Made On Maui And Oʻahu For Elaborate Drug Trafficking And Illegal Gambling Operation 2No More Swinging For Trespassers At Sacred Falls 3Maui Obituaries Week Ending June 5 2022 4Back Door Bake Shop At Uh Maui College Returns One Last Time For Summer 5Maui Median Home Sales Price Stays Near Record At 1 21m Sales Slow 6Residents Mixed Over 100 Affordable Housing Plan Hale Waipuilani In S Maui