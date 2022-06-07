Nāpili Plaza in Lahaina, Maui. PC: A&B.

Several new retailers have opened at Alexander & Baldwin’s Nāpili Plaza in Lahaina, Maui.

Three stores which opened this spring include Ho’olawa Co., Lucky Cat Provisions, and Island Time Tattoo. In addition, Keep It Simple Hawai’i, will open later this month.

“We take pride in partnering with locally-owned and operated small businesses,” said Michael Oh, senior property manager at A&B. “Nāpili Plaza is a neighborhood center that serves the local community and visitors, so these new additions are a perfect fit for the area.”

Hoʻolawa Co. which opened in March, is an eco-conscious retail shop that offers zero-waste home supplies, locally-made goods, eco-friendly beach essentials, and a bulk refill bar.

Lucky Cat Provisions, which opened in April, is a home and lifestyle shop featuring kitchen essentials, gourmet provisions, and homewares.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Island Time Tattoo, which also opened in April, offers tattoo designs from artist Alex Dawes, who has specialized in body ink since 2006.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Keep it Simple Hawaiʻi, will open its first retail brick and mortar surf shop this month featuring every day needs for the ocean enthusiast including surfboards, leashes, fins, swimwear and beachgear.

Hoʻolawa Co and Keep it simple Hawaiʻi occupy spaces of 800 square feet or greater, while Island Time Tatto and Lucky Cat Provisions are in spaces of 600 square feet or larger.

“From shopping for groceries and gifts, to dining with the family, Nāpili Plaza’s diverse selection of more than 18 merchants boasts the small-town ambiance locals and visitors have enjoyed for over three decades,” according to A&B

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawaiʻi, including 22 retail centers, 10 industrial assets and 4 office properties, as well as 146 acres of ground leases.