Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 11:04 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 03:27 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 09:35 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 04:52 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 11:54 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 05:03 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small, medium period, south swells will keep surf along south facing shores elevated over the next couple of days. Surf heights will drop a bit from Friday into the weekend. The start of the next long term boost to south side surf is possible Wednesday or Thursday next week.

The current small northwest swell will fade, with declining surf heights along north and west facing shores through Friday. Another small, medium period, northwest swell arrives late Saturday into Sunday. Small wind wave chop will persist along east facing shores through Friday, and will rise over the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.